The Jeremy Anderson Group, LLC Is Helping People Shake off the Dust of a Pandemic and Motivate Them to Get Going Again

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2021 / The pandemic and being stuck in the house has left many people feeling a lack of motivation in their work and their lives. Many of us were given newfound free time but did not feel the need or want to go out of our comfort zone to discover new potentials within ourselves. Many of us are looking for newfound motivation to help get us back on track. This, in particular, affected many students who missed the group feels and social connectedness they get out of being on a school campus and in a classroom along with their fellow students.

The Jeremy Anderson Group, LLC is working to help people, and students, in particular, get back their motivation and work ethic. They are an educational consulting firm. Over the years they have been fortunate enough to work with hundreds of schools around the country and abroad. Over the years, they have emerged as one of the Top Motivational Speakers and consulting groups in the educational arena.

Helping both students, teachers, employees, and employers, the Jeremy Anderson Group, LLC brings the message of overcoming adversity, the power of hard work, and taking ownership, which are messages that students respect and can relate to. However, this help does not end at the student level. The Jeremy Anderson Group, LLC is also trying to assist teachers who have had a difficult time with virtual classes and getting readjusted back to the in-person classroom.

Their staff professional development for educators will have them laughing, crying, and feeling inspired according to the company. They have a deep passion for educators because all of them remember how they changed their lives. They truly feel like teachers are heroes. After the success of their 2018 goal, they set the same goal for reaching 1 million teachers in 2019 and that goal was also met. To top it all off, not only do they travel and speak with teachers, but their company also sent several teachers around the country on an all-expense-paid vacation with Royal Caribbean feeling that they deserved that rest as well as relaxation.

In addition to motivational speaking and staff development, The Jeremy Anderson Group, LLC company also created a K-12 Character Curriculum called, Next Level Student. Our (SEL) Social Emotional Learning Curriculum has also been assisting schools all across America to get students back on track after a lack of social interaction for over a year in some cases.

The Jeremy Anderson Group, LLC was founded by its namesake, Jeremy Anderson. Jeremy grew up surrounded by difficulty and hardship. He struggled a lot throughout his life, however, one motivational group of teachers who decided not to give up on him changed his life. That is why he wants to give back to students and teachers because he realizes how powerful and important that relationship can be.

"My mother had me when she was the young age of 16. She worked hard and did the best she could to provide for me. I struggled a lot throughout my life. My biological father was absent, a diagnosis of ADHD, repeated failure in school, Drug & Alcohol Abuse, drug dealing, and repeated arrest. By the grace of God, I eventually got my act together. After my 3rd school for the 9th grade, I came across a group of teachers who refused to give up on me. I soon caught up with my right grade, became a part of the student government, and graduated from high school on time. I then went to college and got a bachelor's degree in Social Work, then I went on to graduate school, and got a Master's Degree," Jeremy recounts.

