Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2021) - Darkhorse Technologies Ltd. (the "Company" and/or "Darkhorse") is pleased to announce it has entered into a landmark digital asset Partnership Agreement with the Darryll Holland and Kieren Fallon owned Harraton Court Stables ("Harraton Court").

Under the terms of the Partnership Agreement, Darkhorse has exclusive rights to act as the Harraton Court digital asset Business Management Partner for amongst other things, the processing and on/off ramping of cryptocurrencies, blockchain integration and for the worldwide dissemination of individual and syndicated racehorse sales packages.

Speaking on behalf of Harraton Court Stables, Charlie O'Neil commented, "Initially, the partnership will allow Harraton Court to explore the use of cryptocurrencies, digital assets and blockchain technology, the Darkhorse team have been at the forefront of introducing fintech to various industries for quite a while, we believe this partnership is one of the first instances of a professional horseracing stable exploring alternative fintech opportunities."

Initially, Harraton Court will experiment with cryptocurrencies as a way for horseracing enthusiasts to potentially own a racehorse and reward loyal fans with special discounts and race day experiences.

Head Trainer, Darryll Holland commented, "This ground-breaking Partnership Agreement with Darkhorse is another testament to our team and how the horseracing industry is adapting to digital change, it is becoming increasingly difficult for stables such as ours to gain global recognition and connect to the next generation of horseracing enthusiasts. Darkhorse offers that bridge, using their sophisticated technology and know-how we can now connect with a worldwide database of digital wallet holders and use cryptocurrency as a form of consideration. David and the Darkhorse team are changing the way traditional industries such as ours operate, specifically from a FinTech perspective, we have the opportunity to offer any digital wallet holder the option to become an actual real racehorse owner, that in itself is pretty cool and it fits in well with our overall vision, to become one of the world's most successful stables both on and off the racetrack."

Why Not Purchase a Harraton Court Racehorse Using Your Cryptocurrency: Harraton Court will soon offer any digital wallet holder located anywhere in the world the option to purchase a racehorse outright or participate in a more traditionally accessible syndicate model. Using cryptocurrency as a form of consideration to purchase, engaging with the digital wallet holder, and allowing the use of cryptocurrency as a form of consideration to purchase a racehorse, Holland & Fallon's intentions are to open their highly regarded stables to a whole new marketplace of Next-Gen horseracing enthusiasts.

Darkhorse Interim CEO, Mr. David van Herwaarde commented, "As we move our company into the next phase of a public listing, I'm delighted to say we have executed, as we believe, a first-of-its-kind partnership agreement with Harraton Court Stables, together we are combining the world of horseracing and the equine industry in general with multiple forms of digital asset backed products. Darryll and Kieren are two of the biggest riding talents of their generation, without question the guys are recognised horseracing legends, what they have created at Harraton Court is quite astonishing, we look forward to working with the whole team on this exciting new project. As a keen horseracing enthusiast myself, I've read that Paddy Power are offering 40-1 about the Harraton Court team sending out a Royal Ascot winner this year and 66-1 that they will celebrate a group 1 winner in 2021 and the same firm are offering 150-1 that the guys land a classic before the end of 2022; my monies are 100% on the guys to deliver on the track as well as off."

About Harraton Court Stables:

Harraton Court Stables lie on the north-west edge of the modern conurbation of Newmarket. It was built during the 1880s by John George Lambton, the third Earl of Durham and a major figure in the history of horse racing.

Today, Harraton Court Stables is an exciting new racing and training operation, led by top international Group 1 winning jockey, Darryll Holland as head trainer, alongside six-time champion jockey, Kieren Fallon. Harraton Court Stables has handpicked an elite training team offering the opportunity for groups of racing enthusiasts to share in top-quality racehorse syndicates, offering fun and affordable racehorse ownership under the care of two of horseracing's greats.

About Darkhorse Technologies Ltd:

Darkhorse Technologies Limited is a Business to Business (B2B) FinTech Group. The Company has established itself as a market leading service provider to the multibillion-dollar digital asset industry. Using sophisticated technology, we have bridged the commercialisation gap between cryptocurrency and financial services, establishing a disruptive line of business. By uniting these billion-dollar industries we have monetized a highly scalable digital asset backed business. Darkhorse is incorporated in Canada and has multiple business partners that operate across the globe.

