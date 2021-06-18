Anzeige
18.06.2021 | 18:31
Aquis Stock Exchange 
Aquis Stock Exchange: NOTIFICATION OF APEX CONSTITUENT REVIEW 
18-Jun-2021 / 17:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTIFICATION OF APEX constituent REVIEW 
 
AQSE announces the following changes to the Apex segment of the AQSE Growth Market following the bi-annual constituent 
review pursuant to Chapter 6 of the AQSE Growth Market Apex Rulebook. The changes are with effect from Monday, 21 June 
2021: 
 
Market value of securities 
The following issuers are to be transferred from the Apex segment to the Access segment as the average market value of 
the issuer's securities for the three months prior to the first Friday of June 2021 was less than GBP10 million: 
 
Eastinco Mining and Exploration Plc 
Ordinary Shares 
Symbol: EM.P 
ISIN: GB00BKS7ZV87 
 
Incanthera plc 
Ordinary Shares 
Symbol: INC 
ISIN: GB00BGL7YW15 
 
TruSpine Technologies PLC 
Ordinary Shares 
Symbol: TSP 
ISIN: GB00BMZCKL55

The Regulation Department

Aquis Stock Exchange

77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ

Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1209847 18-Jun-2021 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1209847&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 18, 2021 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

