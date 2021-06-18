Marvel Discovery Corp.: Marvel Upgrades Its U.S. Listing to the OTCQB

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2021 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(OTCQB:IMTFF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB"), operated by the OTC Markets Group, New York. The Company commenced trading on the OTCQB at todays opening under the current symbol "IMTFF". The Company's common shares will also continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "MARV".

Karim Rayani Chief Executive Officer commented, "The QB listing will broaden our shareholder base in the U.S. to wider audience and expand our visibility creating better transparency allowing various platforms in the U.S. to execute orders with greater clarity creating more opportunity to share our story with our neighbors next door."

The OTCQB is the premier venture marketplace for entrepreneurial and developing US and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. To be eligible, Companies must meet high financial standards, including be current in their financing reporting, follow best practice corporate governance, have a professional third-party sponsor introduction, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market and provides current public information to investors that need to analyze, value, and trade securities. Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About Marvel Discovery Corp.

Marvel, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:

Exploits Zone, Newfoundland (Slip and Victoria Lake - Au Prospects )

) Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly - Au prospect )

) Red Lake, Ontario (Camping Lake - Au prospect)

Elliot Lake, Ontario (Serpent River/Pecors - Ni-Cu-PGE discovery ) & ( Uranium - REE's )

) & ( ) Quebec (Duhamel - Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium prospect )

) Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North - Rare Earth Elements prospect)

The Company's website is: https://marveldiscovery.ca/

