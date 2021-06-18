The XIX International Workshop on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia will be a 100% Virtual Meeting for 2021

Registration is now open, and abstracts are due by 30 June 2021 for the September conference

CHICAGO, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration and abstract submissions are now being accepted for the International Workshop on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (iwCLL), which will occur virtually, 16-20 September 2021. In the interest of the health and safety of attendees, the organizing committee decided to proceed with the conference in a virtual format.

"The virtual format of this conference allows us to innovate. Because all of the content will be accessible to attendees via live streams and recordings, we will be able to deliver this vital information to even more physicians and clinicians from around the globe," said Tadeusz Robak, MD PhD.

The iwCLL biennial international conference, professionally organized by Bio Ascend, will feature 41 faculty experts in CLL from around the world, thought-provoking discussions, debates, and virtual networking focusing on three main themes: Pathogenesis of CLL, Approach Considerations and Treatment Options in CLL, and Rationally Designed Therapy on the Horizon in CLL. The final deadline for abstract submissions is 30 June, and while registration for the conference closes on 10 September, attendees must be registered before 30 June to receive the discounted registration fees. In addition, Young Investigators are invited to participate in the Young Investigator meeting 16 September.

Rate categories include pricing for physicians, allied health professionals, patient advocates, fellows/residents, and other industry professionals. Discount rates are available for Young Investigators, defined as any physician or scientist presently in a residency, fellowship, or doctoral training program, or who has been in such a program in the last ten years. This rate also applies to graduate or medical school students working toward a career in hematology or oncology research.

For more information on the conference or to register, visit iwcll2021.org.

About Bio Ascend:

Bio Ascend is an independent medical education company committed to supporting health care providers in their efforts to translate innovative science into clinical practice. The Bio Ascend team has deep oncology and hematology expertise with a proven ability to distill complex scientific ideas into their essential components. The team has extensive experience in planning, executing, and assessing meaningful education for clinicians.