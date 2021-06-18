Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2021) - Relay Medical Corp. ("Relay" or the "Company") (CSE: RELA) (OTCQB: RYMDF) (FSE: EIY2) - will be hosting the inaugural Cybersecurity panel discussion Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 1pm EDT.

The "State of Cybersecurity" event features cybersecurity expert panelists Chris Blask and Chuck Brooks, and Cybeats co-founder and CTO, Dmitry Raidman. The live event is moderated by Evgeniy Kharam, and a recording of the webcast will be made available for viewing on the Cybeats YouTube channel following the broadcast.

Key topics of discussion are to include the recent Executive Order issued by the US President, and other newsworthy developments related to the global cybersecurity, and Internet of Things (IoT) sectors.

To attend Tuesday's complementary live event, or to submit questions to the panel, you can register here: https://stateofcybersecurityindustry.splashthat.com/

About Cybeats

Cybeats' SBOM Studio product allows for the monitoring and analysis of cybersecurity on all components during the design and manufacturing stage ensuring connected devices have been developed with secure software components.

Cybeats' IoT security platform's capabilities span across detecting and mitigating attacks on devices while they are operational, to enabling device makers to identify and fix security flaws during the product's design phase and empowering end users with fleet management tools such as secure firmware updates.

About Relay Medical Corp.

Relay Medical is an innovation Company headquartered in Toronto, Canada focused on the cultivation of novel solutions in the diagnostics and AI data science and IoT security sectors.

Website: www.relaymedical.com

