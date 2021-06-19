Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2021) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV: TBIX) ("TrustBIX" or the "Company") announces that Chief Growth Officer James Freeman will be leaving the Company as of June 30, 2021.

"We thank James for his tremendous contributions to TrustBIX during the period leading up to and after our public listing in April 2019. He remains a committed shareholder and will continue as an advisor to the Company," said Hubert Lau, CEO TrustBIX. "We are entering a new phase in our growth plan, and the current team will step into bigger roles to guide the Company forward."

About TrustBIX (TSXV: TBIX)

As an innovative leader, TrustBIX provides agri-food traceability. By addressing consumer and agri-food business demands, the Company has a goal to become the most trusted and largest source of third-party food traceability and sustainability information globally - Gate to Plate®. TrustBIX Inc.'s focus is to create a world where we trust more, waste less and reward sustainable behaviour. The Company's proprietary platform, BIX (Business infoXchange System), is designed to create trust without compromising privacy through innovative use of data and technology. Extensive R&D has allowed TrustBIX to create a new blockchain-derived technology to complement its mature and proven traceability systems. By leveraging BIX and its unique use of incentive solutions, the Company can deliver independent validation of food provenance and sustainable production practices within the supply chain. ViewTrak Technologies Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, provides a suite of hardware and software solutions to the livestock industry in Canada, United States, Mexico and China, such as Auction Master Pro, Market Master, Feedlot Solutions and pork grading probes. For more information, visit www.trustbix.com, or follow us on Twitter twitter.com/@TrustBIX_Inc, Facebook at www.facebook.com/BIXSco, or LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bixsco-inc-/.

