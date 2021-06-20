Riverdale, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2021) - The annual report provides in-depth information on all aspects of Camfil's business, products, and future directions to the public.





Air Filtration Leader Camfil Shows Ongoing Commitment to Protecting People, Processes, and the Environment



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8033/88094_13f94d806458abf0_001full.jpg

Each year, Camfil publishes a Sustainability Report to showcase the actions taken and further steps in the works by the company to further their mission of providing clean air to all and protecting people, processes, and the environment. 2020 was an especially challenging year for everyone, and the report shows Camfil's involvement in fighting the coronavirus pandemic from the front lines.

For more information visit:

https://cleanair.camfil.us/2021/06/20/camfil-releases-2020-sustainability-report/

Camfil's mission statement is "to protect people, processes and the environment by defining, developing and delivering solutions that combine clean air with energy efficiency in a sustainable and profitable way."

The full Sustainability Report provides an interview with Mark Simmons, CEO of Camfil, who talks in-depth about the company's sustainability engagement and vision.

Camfil and COVID-19. Innovative Air Quality Solutions & Fast Innovation.

Camfil's clean air solutions were vital to the fight against the Coronavirus around the world, as well as commercial and industrial solutions to keep people in public buildings safe. They quickly and easily created pressurized isolation rooms in hospitals to contain virus spread.

For more information visit:

https://cleanair.camfil.us/2021/06/20/camfil-releases-2020-sustainability-report/

For more information about Camfil's 2020 achievements as well as future directions, download the full 2020 Sustainability Report here.

About Camfil Clean Air Solutions

For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. We firmly believe that the best solutions for our customers are the best solutions for our planet, too. That's why every step of the way - from design to delivery and across the product life cycle - we consider the impact of what we do on people and on the world around us. Through a fresh approach to problem-solving, innovative design, precise process control, and a strong customer focus we aim to conserve more, use less and find better ways - so we can all breathe easier.

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 33 manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 30 countries, and about 4,80 0 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and in communities across the world. To discover how Camfil USA can help you to protect people, processes and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.us/.

##

Media Contact:

Lynne Laake

Camfil USA Air Filters

T: 888.599.6620

E: Lynne.Laake@camfil.com

F: Friend Camfil USA on Facebook

T: Follow Camfil USA on Twitter

Y: Watch Camfil Videos on YouTube

L: Follow our LinkedIn Page

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/88094