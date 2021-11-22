Anzeige
Montag, 22.11.2021
Blitzmeldung 22.11.: Ganz große News: "Gamechanger"!!!
WKN: 940602 ISIN: NL0000009538 
Tradegate
22.11.21
15:36 Uhr
35,220 Euro
-1,415
-3,86 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,16035,16515:38
35,15035,16515:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.11.2021 | 14:05
232 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Royal Philips: Philips again a leading company in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

November 22, 2021

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Royal Philips(DJSI) list. Scoring 81 out of 100 points in the DJSI Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry group, Philips again achieved a #2 ranking in the leading sustainability benchmark.

Evaluated across the Environmental, Social and Governance & Economic dimensions of DJSI's sustainability review, Philips received the maximum scoresto drive significant reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in our supply chain."

Comprehensive ESG framework
Philips employs a comprehensive set of commitments across all the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) dimensions to guide the execution of company strategy and support its contribution to the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Philips is already carbon neutral in its operations and is set to further reduce its CO2 emissions in line with 1.5°C global warming. The company also set ambitious circular economy objectives, such as generating 25% of its revenue from circular products, services and solutions. As part of the company's 2025 target to improve the lives of 2 billion people a year, Philips is committed to improving access to care for 300 million people in underserved communities.

Philips was the first health technology company to have its carbon emission targets for the 2020 - 2040 period assessed and approved by the Science-Based Targets initiative. In March 2021, the company was awarded a top ESG score of 90 out of 100 by S&P Global Ratings. Philips also achieved second place in 2020 on Wall Street Journal's 100 Most Sustainably Managed Companies in the World.

For further information, please contact:

Ben Zwirs
Philips Global Press Office
Tel.: +31 6 15213446
E-mail: ben.zwirs@philips.com

Derya Guzel
Philips Investor Relations
Tel.: +31 20 59 77055
E-mail: derya.guzel@philips.com

About Royal Philips
Royal Philips.

Attachments

  • Solar panels (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/beb5b59d-a158-44b5-abe4-0812e7d22703)
  • Refurbishment process (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6a186d7a-265d-42ed-9051-37f58be17a46)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
