tcc and KargoCard are excited to announce their partnership to bring omnichannel retail loyalty programs to China

SHANGHAI, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China has the largest number of shoppers and the most advanced digital and omnichannel retail ecosystem in the world. To meet the opportunity and the demand, tcc and KargoCard are joining forces to deliver a market-leading seamless omnichannel loyalty and reward experience to retailers and their shoppers.

tcc is committed to leading mass retail loyalty in China's dynamic, fast-paced and rapidly developing digital economy. tcc China and their partners empower our retail clients to meet their omnichannel shopper wherever they are, with the right message and the right reward.

Kate Burns, Chief Digital Officer, tcc:

"This exciting partnership between tcc China and KargoCard signals the deep importance we hold for the Chinese market, and the evolution of our global digital partner strategy. The combination of tcc's un-rivalled retail loyalty solutions and KargoCard's powerful, data driven platform will bring a world leading opportunity for Chinese grocers and enhance shopper experience."

Ted Hopkins, Head of Digital Partnerships, tcc:

"KargoCard is the right partner for tcc in China. Their scaled retail technology infrastructure integrate tcc's best in class campaigns and rewards directly into the retailer's omnichannel ecosystem. We are excited about our future opportunities with KargoCard in China."

Ashmit Bhattacharya, Founder and CEO, KargoCard:

"tcc adds tremendous value to KargoCard's retail technology platforming enabling retailers to bring rewards and loyalty programs that surprise and delight their customers. We are excited to be working with tcc in bringing these solutions to market in China."

About tcc

tcc is an international marketing company that specialises in creating loyalty platforms and campaigns that change the way shoppers think, act and feel.

In a fast-paced retail environment which continues to be disrupted by increasing consumer choice, technology and innovation, customer loyalty remains a significant driver as the link between emotional resonance and transactional reward.

Using the power of data, insight and creativity, tcc global delivers tailor-made solutions which engage and reward loyal customers whilst driving sustainable growth to retailers and brands.

Active in more than 70 countries worldwide, tcc global employs more than 500 people across 34 offices. To find out more, visit tccglobal.com.

ABOUT KargoCard

Kargo is a retail technology platform headquartered in Shanghai, China. The cloud native Kargo platform supports millions of transactions every day across China.

The Kargo platform powers mobile payments, membership and loyalty programs, in-transaction rewards and offers, third party offers and programs, direct-to-customer online services to top tier convenience store chains across Asia.

KargoCard enables retailers to offer best-in-class digital services to their customers in China's and Asia's highly dynamic and high traffic digital retail environment.

Contact:Ted Hopkins, Head of Digital Strategy Partnership, ted.hopkins@tccglobal.com, +86 216 375 8080