Regulatory News:

Alchimie, the OTT subscription video platform, partners with Phare Ouest, Arnaud Poivre d'Arvor and Sébastien Brunaud's audiovisual production company, which has been creating must-see news programs for nearly twenty years, and launches Scène de crime.tv. The series "Non Élucidé", "Indices", "Enquêtes Chrono" have become the most popular of their kind.

Led by Arnaud Poivre d'Arvor and former top cop Jean-Marc Bloch, the https://www.scenedecrime.tv/FR/ platform already offers more than 60 hours of content exclusively devoted to criminal investigation: original documentary series but also other French and foreign programs brought by Alchimie.

Arnaud Poivre D'Arvor, journalist and producer at Phare Ouest: "We came to Alchimie with our project of the Netflix of crime 3 months ago. We had a very precise idea of its content, its quality and its positioning. In a few weeks, the channel was ready. Since then, Alchimie's teams have brought us their expertise and shared our ambitions."

Thanks to its technical platform, Alchimie allows content producers such as Phare Ouest to enhance their catalogs by enabling them to create their own thematic Netflix. More than a hundred channels have already been launched in partnership with content producers, celebrities, brands, etc. (https://www.alchimie.com/fr/chaines/).

Eric Van Eeckhout, VP Growth Innovation at Alchimie comments: Scenedecrime.tv is the association of strong expertise: renowned personalities, Arnaud Poivre D'Arvor and Jean-Marc Bloch, a demanding producer, Phare Ouest, and a flexible editor who brings its catalog, its technical platform and its distribution know-how, Alchimie! What if in 2021 we solved all the crimes »

ENTER BEHIND THE SCENES OF THE INVESTIGATION WITH SCÈNE DE CRIME TV

The https://www.scenedecrime.tv/FR/ platform is available by subscription without commitment at 5,99€/month.

About Alchimie

Alchimie is an OTT platform that distributes 55 thematic affinity channels by subscription. Alchimie has a catalog of more than 60,000 hours of content from more than 300 renowned partners (All3Media, Arte, France TV distribution, ZDF Entreprises and Zed). Alchimie partners with +90 talents (celebrities, influencers), brands and media groups to create new channels (Cultivons-Nous, Point de Vue, The Big Issue, Army Stories, Jacques Attali, Poisson Fécond, Vaughan, Raphaël Rowe, Spektrum der Wissenschaft, Inside/outside etc.), which are then distributed on more than 60 distribution platforms (TVPlayer, Amazon, Orange, Movistar, Samsung, Huawei, etc.) constantly expanding its audience and consequently its revenues. In 2019, Alchimie acquired TVPlayer, the largest independent OTT platform in the UK. With offices in France, the U.S., the UK, Germany, Spain and Australia, Alchimie employs 145 technology, marketing, digital and editorial experts and is ranked 48th in FW500 (ranking of French technology companies).

For more information: www.alchimie.com

About Phare Ouest

Phare Ouest Productions, created in 2003 by Arnaud Poivre d'Arvor and Sébastien Brunaud, has established itself as one of the best examples of the new generation of producers, through programs recognized for their extremely sophisticated visualization of strong content.

When it was launched, Phare Ouest made a name for itself by renewing television writing in a universe that was then little explored: the crime story. It was DOSSIER SCHEFFER (France 5), the first weekly magazine dedicated to criminology.

Since 2008, Phare Ouest has been producing a magazine show for France 2 devoted to unsolved criminal cases: NON ÉLUCIDÉ, presented by Arnaud Poivre d'Arvor and former top cop Jean-Marc Bloch. The program is followed by more than one and a half million viewers each time it is broadcast. The franchise is now relaunched on RMC Story with new episodes and the presence of an additional character with Negar Haerie, a brilliant criminal lawyer. In the same police/justice field, the company has also produced documentary series for France 3, 13e Rue and Planète. RMC Story has entrusted Phare Ouest with the production of a new documentary series INDICES which is in its 6th season. The success of the program has enabled the channel to achieve the highest ratings of the channel, excluding cinema and sports. Finally, Phare Ouest recently launched a new franchise, ENQUÊTE CHRONO.

Phare Ouest also turned to the theme of History with BABYLONE (France 2), LE VISITEUR DE L'HISTOIRE (France 5), FLASH-BACK (France 3), CHAMPS DE BATAILLE (RMC Découverte), devoted to the great epics of the two world wars, and RETOUR AUX SOURCES (France 2) where a celebrity goes in search of his own genealogical roots.

In the field of discovery: DRÔLE DE TRIP !, a series of short formats broadcast on France 2, France 3 and France 4 presented by Raphaël de Casabianca and Antoine Delaplace and FÉMININ, a weekly magazine presented by Elizabeth Tchoungui on France Ô.

Phare Ouest also produces programs based on testimonials and intimate portraits. Both in documentaries on the lifestyle (the chef Hélène Darroze, the dressmakers of the Moulin Rouge and Disneyland, the wedding dress designers Cymbeline, etc.) but also with the France 2 program DANS LES YEUX D'OLIVIER played by Olivier Delacroix or in the documentary films Justice: le douloureux silence and En prison pour rien produced for France 5 in the "Monde en face" slot.

In 2013, Phare Ouest produced a series of major prime time programs on France 2, entitled NOUS LA France COMME VOUS NE L'AVEZ JAMAIS VUE and embodied by Marie Drucker: a spectacular vision of the organization of France in areas of our daily lives: habitat, transportation, water.

Finally, Phare Ouest develops and produces numerous digital contents for OTT and video sharing platforms and for virtual reality headsets.

