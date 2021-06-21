Together redk and Mindsay accelerate customer service automation and customer-centric digital transformation

redk, a leading expert in the field of CRM and Customer Experience, and Mindsay, a top-ranked Conversational AI platform, have joined forces to deliver best-in-class Customer Experience Automation. The partnership combines Mindsay's intelligent automation platform with redk's deep expertise in digital transformation, ensuring brands deliver the innovative, always-on service and experience their customers expect.

redk and Mindsay's strategic approach ensures automation projects are deployed effectively and implemented for maximum ROI. From scoping to implementation, service, ongoing support, and continuous optimization, redk and Mindsay ensure companies succeed in transforming customer experience and driving operational efficiency.

Mindsay and redk have already worked together to launch a chatbot on Whatsapp for Baleária, a leading Spanish transport company, and are quickly expanding their partnership to serve more companies across industries throughout Europe.

"We're thrilled about our partnership with redk. We share similar DNA in our approach to customer experience automation and digital transformation. Mindsay's synergies with redk guarantee our customers get the right technology and services to drive excellent customer experience." Guillaume Laporte, Co-founder CEO, Mindsay

"redk's partnership with Mindsay allows us to integrate powerful chatbot technology within any project in order to improve customer experience with personalized customer service. Mindsay's AI chatbots are able to respond simply and efficiently to the individual needs of each customer." Hideki E. Hashimura, Founding Partner CMO, redk

To learn more about the specific features and benefits of Mindsay and redk, visit https://www.mindsay.com/partner/redk

About redk

redk is a digital consultancy specializing in CRM Transformation and Customer Experience. Founded in 2005, redk has offices in Spain and the UK and a team of more than 60 people. As an official partner of Salesforce, Zendesk, SugarCRM, Acoustic, and others, redk has successfully developed and implemented 300 CRM projects, focused on sales automation, marketing, customer service, and software engineering.

About Mindsay

Mindsay automates customer-facing processes with the perfect union of Conversational AI and RPA. Headquartered in Paris with offices in New York, Mindsay serves leading brands including Wizz Air, Voyage Prive, Cleeng, Thalys, and RATP. The company's customer service automation platform gives business users the power to create, monitor, and improve their processes without help from IT. For more information, visit www.mindsay.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210620005002/en/

Contacts:

Bonnie Bailly

bonnie.bailly@mindsay.com

+ 33 652 855 513