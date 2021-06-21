Anzeige
21.06.2021
Meghan's Choix is an exciting new London based boutique brand that have recently launched their new line of women's lingerie, nightwear, and loungewear.

LONDON, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of lockdown and tired of seeing the same old pyjama shape in every affordable brand, we saw that we needed to launch our own range. Incorporating current fashion trends such as oversized collars and frill detailing and made in breathable 100% cotton, we wanted to offer the consumer something both comfortable and stylish that she could wear sleeping, lounging or working from home. That initial idea has now grown to include sultry polka dot and eyelash lace lingerie, and 100% cotton kimonos, block printed by hand by artisans in India, and all available at accessible prices.

Sleep, Lounge or Work from home

Offering bra sizes 32B to 38F, we're embracing curves and we have big plans for our current nightwear sizing of UK 8-16 to expand even further. Watch this space!

While stocks last, UK customers will also get one of our stunning kimonos FREE with the purchase of any item!

Follow us on all of our social media platforms so you can be the first to know of any more upcoming deals and offers.

We hope you love Meghan's Choix as much as we do!

www.meghanschoix.com

Viv Pillai, email: pillai@meghanschoix.com, phone: +44(0)7786658880

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1537139/Meghan_and_Becky.jpg

