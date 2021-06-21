Anzeige
Montag, 21.06.2021
Rritual-News! Die größte Supermarktkette der USA und das Turbo-Startup - Strong Buy!
WKN: A2P86Q ISIN: FR0013399359 Ticker-Symbol: 54Z 
Frankfurt
21.06.21
08:09 Uhr
2,780 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENERGISME SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENERGISME SA 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
21.06.2021 | 09:16
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ENERGISME: LOAMICS joins the European Hub Gaia-X and contributes to the sovereignty and governance of European data.

ENERGISME 
ENERGISME: LOAMICS joins the European Hub Gaia-X and contributes to the sovereignty and governance of European data. 
21-Jun-2021 / 08:44 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LOAMICS joins the European Hub Gaia-X and contributes to the sovereignty and governance of European data 
Loamics, a subsidiary of Energisme, is proud to join Gaia-X. An initiative launched by France and Germany and now 
extended throughout Europe, Gaia-X was created to strengthen the data sovereignty of the European Single Market, to 
allow sustainable progress in terms of the advantages and possibilities arising from data sharing, and to create a 
shared data ecosystem for users and suppliers in a range of public, industrial and research-based fields. 
Loamics, a software publisher, has developed a unique solution designed to meet the new data challenges, which allows 
companies to: 
 . Collect all data, regardless of the format, transmission protocol, volume and category (real time, continuous, 
  etc.) 
 . Transition from a complex and costly management process to a simpler and cost-saving one 
 . Reduce the human processing of data 
 . Increase the level of data quality and reliability 
 . Maintain robust data governance and data sovereignty 
 . Make data instantly accessible to all the company's businesses 
 . Accelerate Artificial Intelligence 
Loamics has fully automated and industrialised the preparation and processing of data from end to end, making data a 
commodity in service of the company's performance. 
Stéphane Bollon said, "We are honoured to be part of the Gaia-X community. We created Loamics with the same philosophy 
as the Gaia-X project: democratising data to make them accessible to as many people as possible within the company, 
while preserving data sovereignty and governance. In another parallel between our respective objectives: Gaia-X aims to 
stimulate the creation of sectoral data spaces in Europe, which should enable companies to collaborate, exchange data 
and increase their productivity. For us, at the company level, we wish to restore the control and management of data to 
businesses, promoting exchange and collaboration in order to improve performance and productivity. We are confident 
that our maturity with regard to data is a genuine asset for Gaia-X, especially vis à vis international competition." 
Hubert Tardieu said, "We are thrilled to welcome Loamics to the Gaia-X ecosystem. The technology developed by this 
French company is aligned with the philosophy of our organisation and provides a solution and a European response to 
the concerns of major players with regard to the sovereignty and governance of their data. Loamics also confirms that 
the Tech environment in France includes companies capable of competing with the leading actors." 
 
A propos de Loamics 
Créé en 2020 par des spécialistes de la donnée, Loamics , éditeur de logiciel a développé une infrastructure 
technologique PaaS qui assure un traitement de la donnée complètement automatisé, qui valorise la donnée et la rend 
immédiatement disponible. Loamics, permet aux acteurs de tous les secteurs d'activité un véritable pilotage 
« data-driven » et une prise de décision fondée sur le croisement de données intelligentes, fiables et sécurisées 
Plus d'informations sur: www.loamics.com 
A propos d'ENERGISME 
ENERGISME a développé une plateforme technologique SaaS visant à accélérer la performance énergétique des entreprises 
(prestataires de services à l'énergie, fournisseurs et distributeurs d'énergie, industriels et gestionnaires de 
patrimoines immobiliers) grâce à l'intelligence des données. Forts des atouts technologiques et opérationnels décisifs 
de sa plateforme, ENERGISME compte déjà 120 clients grands comptes. La solution est également commercialisée par des 
acteurs de premiers plans en marque blanche. ENERGISME (Code ISIN: FR0013399359/ Mnémonique: ALNRG) est cotée depuis 
juillet 2020 sur le marché Euronext Growth. 
ENERGISME est une entreprise éligible au PEA-PME, et est par ailleurs qualifiée BPI Entreprise innovante et BPI 
Excellence. 
Plus d'informations sur: www.energisme.com 
 
 
Contacts 
LOAMICS         Press Relations     Investor Relations 
Yaël Mamane       Jenna Driff       Nicolas Lin 
press@loamics.com    jdriff@actifin.fr    nlin@actifin.fr 
Tel. +33 (1) 81 89 33 90 Tel. +33 (1) 56 88 11 19 Tel. +33 (1) 56 88 11 11 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: Energisme - Loamics Gaia-X EN

1209895 21-Jun-2021 CET/CEST 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1209895&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 21, 2021 02:45 ET (06:45 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
