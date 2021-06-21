Anzeige
Montag, 21.06.2021
Rritual-News! Die größte Supermarktkette der USA und das Turbo-Startup - Strong Buy!
21.06.2021 | 09:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of LL Lucky Games AB (publ) on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (329/21)

Listing of LL Lucky Games AB (publ) on Nasdaq First North Growth Market



On request of LL Lucky Games AB (publ), company registration number
559214-3316, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares and equity
rights to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from
June 23, 2021. 






Shares





Short name:               LADYLU         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 43 905 472       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0015797873      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             226185         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      559214-3316       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------





Equity rights



Short name:                LADYLU TO1             
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of warrants to be listed: 11 030 303             
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:                  1 TO 1 entitles to 1 share     
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription period:           October 17, 2022 - October 28, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:            SEK 2.00              
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading day:             October 26, 2022          
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:                SE0015949755            
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:                1                 
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:              226186               
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:              First North STO/8         
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:             MiFID II tick size table      
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                 SSME                
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:             SEK                
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------





Classification





Code Name         
----------------------------
40  Consumer Discretionary
----------------------------
4050 Travel & Leisure 
----------------------------





This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova
Fondkommission on 08-684 211 10.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
