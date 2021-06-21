Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of LL Lucky Games AB (publ) on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (329/21)

Listing of LL Lucky Games AB (publ) on Nasdaq First North Growth Market On request of LL Lucky Games AB (publ), company registration number 559214-3316, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares and equity rights to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from June 23, 2021. Shares Short name: LADYLU ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 43 905 472 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015797873 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 226185 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559214-3316 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Equity rights Short name: LADYLU TO1 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of warrants to be listed: 11 030 303 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: 1 TO 1 entitles to 1 share ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: October 17, 2022 - October 28, 2022 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: SEK 2.00 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: October 26, 2022 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015949755 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 226186 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------------------- 40 Consumer Discretionary ---------------------------- 4050 Travel & Leisure ---------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission on 08-684 211 10.