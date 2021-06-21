SEQUANA MEDICAL

Sequana's proprietary alfapump and Direct Sodium Removal (DSR) platforms are being advanced as long-term treatments for diuretic-resistant fluid overload related to liver disease, malignant ascites and heart failure (HF). The alfapump is commercialised in parts of Europe for liver disease and is undergoing a pivotal North American registration study (POSEIDON), with primary endpoint data expected in Q222. This device removes localised excess fluid build-up in the peritoneal cavity, and aims to provide significant improvements in quality-of-life and patient independence. DSR technology adds a complementary method for removing excess fluid that is spread all over the body and the combined approach, alfapump DSR, is being advanced as a therapy for HF patients affected by congestion (fluid overload). Sequana is funded through the POSEIDON data inflection point and we derive an rNPV valuation of €249m.

