Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Rritual-News! Die größte Supermarktkette der USA und das Turbo-Startup - Strong Buy!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DG1U ISIN: SE0009267974 Ticker-Symbol: 6V6 
Frankfurt
21.06.21
09:13 Uhr
0,061 Euro
-0,002
-3,61 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
APPSPOTR AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APPSPOTR AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
21.06.2021 | 10:16
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Appspotr AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (330/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Appspotr AB, company registration number
556717-2365, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements.
First day of trading is expected to be June 24, 2021. 

Shares

Short name:               APTR          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 191,421,886       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0009267974      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             227471         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      556717-2365       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------


Classification

Code Name   
----------------
10  Technology
----------------
1010 Technology
----------------


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold
Fondkommission AB on +46 8 5277 5045.
APPSPOTR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.