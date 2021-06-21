The "Corporate Training Market in Europe 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the corporate training market in Europe and it is poised to grow by 14.06 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. This report on the corporate training market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the digitization of learning materials, growth of small and medium-sized businesses, and the emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules. In addition, the digitization of learning materials is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The corporate training market in Europe analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.

The corporate training market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Product

Technical courses

Non-technical courses

By Geographical Landscape

Western Europe

Nordic Countries

Southern Europe

Central and Eastern Europe

This study identifies the increased emphasis on learning analytics as one of the prime reasons driving the corporate training market growth in Europe during the next few years. Also, the increasing use of microlearning and gamification in corporate training and the emergence of IoT and wearable devices will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

This report on corporate training market in Europe covers the following areas:

Corporate training market sizing in Europe

Corporate training market forecast in Europe

Corporate training market industry analysis in Europe

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research both primary and secondary. The publisher's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Adobe Inc.

Articulate Global Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

City and Guilds Group

D2L Corp.

GP Strategies Corp.

John Wiley and Sons Inc.

Learning Technologies Group Plc

Miller Heiman Group Inc.

Skillsoft Ltd.

