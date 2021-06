Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-06-21 10:49 CEST -- Bercman Technologies AS published company's description documentation also in English. No changes in the original content has been made. Document is attached and can also be accessed from the link. More info: Mart Suurkask Bercman Technologies AS, CEO Tel: +372 5340 2902 E-mail: mart.suurkask@bercman.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1002941