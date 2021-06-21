Nasdaq Tallinn: Listing of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS additional shares on Baltic Main List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-06-21 10:49 CEST -- On June 21, 2021, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to approve the additional listing application of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS and to list its 850,000 additional shares in Baltic Main List. Proceeding from the above, 850,000 additional shares of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS will be listed on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 or on a date close to it. Thus, altogether 5,072,535 shares of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III (ISIN: EE3100127242) will be traded under the trading code EFT1T on or about June 22, 2021. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.