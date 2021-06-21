Anzeige
21.06.2021 | 10:53
Nasdaq Tallinn: Listing of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS additional shares on Baltic Main List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-06-21 10:49 CEST --


On June 21, 2021, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to approve the
additional listing application of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS and to list its
850,000 additional shares in Baltic Main List. 

Proceeding from the above, 850,000 additional shares of EfTEN Real Estate Fund
III AS will be listed on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 or on a date close to it. 
Thus, altogether 5,072,535 shares of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III (ISIN:
EE3100127242) will be traded under the trading code EFT1T on or about June 22,
2021. 





Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
