OPPO Stands Out from Competition on World Music Day with Dolby Atmos-Powered Find X3 Pro Smartphone

- Dolby Atmos enables users to 'move' sounds across a three-dimensional space with the introduction of audio objects

- Through the Dolby Atmos feature in the OPPO Find X3 Pro, the smartphone can adapt sound effects for optimum usage

DUBAI, UAE, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OPPO's top-of-the-line, flagship Find X3 Pro invites users to celebrate World Music Day today on June 21, by enjoying the performance of its Dolby Atmos-powered stereo speakers, complete with Ambient Sound Detection. Synonymous with surround-sound technology that comes alive with every beat, Dolby Atmos brings concert-worthy, quality beats to Find X3 Pro users - who can now Hear the Difference.

Offering superior precision in comparison to traditional sound capabilities typically found in smartphones, Dolby Atmos enables users to 'move' sounds across a three-dimensional space with the introduction of audio objects. Overhead speakers create an immersive sound stage, transporting listeners to a sensory realm of the highest level.

With its spirit of human-centric innovation and exploration, the Find X3 Pro maximizes the unique and deep relationship between humans and music. OPPO demonstrated this empecible attention to detail and premium quality with two ringtones and an orchestra of system sounds designed by the Grammy- and Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer. Hence, there is no better device for users to enjoy their favorite tunes on World Music Day and everyday with the unmatched Dolby Atmos.

"No matter how faint the sounds are, no matter the intensity or strength, the Dolby Atmos-powered Find X3 Pro smartphone enlivens the listening and watching experience. From a scientific perspective, our ears have nerve endings that transform vibrations into electrical impulses, which travel along the auditory nerve to the brain; the brain is constantly making decisions on what to hear and what not to hear. Dolby Atmos works with this interplay to ensure that every beat, every instrument is heard as it should be," said Tarek Zaki, Senior Product Manager at OPPO Middle East and Africa.

The Dolby Atmos capability in the OPPO Find X3 Pro enables the smartphone to adapt sound effects for optimum usage, providing users with unmatched real 3D sound and spot-on bass levels for movies, gaming and - of course - music.

"On World Music Day, we would like to encourage Find X3 Pro users to explore this captivating sound technology," added Tarek. "Dolby Atmos speakers offer a full-on experience for an enhanced ambience. Users will feel as though they are attending a live concert, watching their favourite band, which has become even more of a necessity in the wake of the pandemic. With automatic optimisation, picture and audio quality adapt to the device's display and speakers - or headphones - to create the desired mood."

Find X3 Pro offers entire libraries created for Dolby Atmos, comprising content that perfectly syncs with the unique offering. As for battery woes, users can rest assured - there is no running out: Dolby Atmos is a saver!

The OPPO Find X3 Pro offers a host of other features including a 10-bit Colour Management System, True Billion Colour Display, Qualcomm power and best-in-class VOOC Flash Charging within a comfortable, expansive 6.7-inch screen embedded within a super-slim, lightweight device.

Dolby Atmos is also available in other OPPO devices - within the OPPO Reno series, such as the Reno5 Pro 5G smartphone; users can enable the capability with a simple toggle under the Sound and Vibration section in Settings.

With the OPPO Find X3 Pro smartphone, the power of music and Dolby Atmos come together this World Music Day, entrancing users with beats that inspire, connect and evoke the sweetest of memories. OPPO invites users to step into the world of music and lose themselves in melodies and symphonies from the past and present, leaping into the future with a device like no other, and unbeatable sound technology.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 BillionUS Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 40 countries with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in the UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 13 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1537468/OPPO_Find_X3_Pro.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451542/OPPO_Logo.jpg