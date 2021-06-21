Nasdaq Tallinn: Listing of PRFoods additional bonds on Baltic Bond List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-06-21 11:05 CEST -- On June 21, 2021, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to approve the additional listing application of AS PRFoods and to list its 10 000 additional bonds in Baltic Bond List. Proceeding from the above, 10 000 additional bonds of PRFoods will be listed on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 or on a date close to it. Thus, altogether 110 000 bonds of PRFoods (ISIN: EE3300001577) will be traded under the trading code PRFB062525A on or about June 22, 2021. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.