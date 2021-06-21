The "Prospects for the Textile and Clothing Industry in Turkey, 2021" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Turkey has a long-established, diverse and modern textile and clothing industry which has fulfilled a significant role in the country's economic and industrial development. It has production capabilities in all sectors of the supply chain--from the supply of raw materials to the production of finished pieces--and, as a result, it is one of the world's leading exporters of textiles and clothing. Turkey benefits from a highly skilled and flexible workforce which has played a key role in the textile and clothing industry's success.

The industry's success can also be attributed to Turkey's strategic and favourable geographical location between Europe and Asia. This facilitates short lead times and has enabled Turkish producers to export goods profitably to mature Western markets.

These competitive advantages have been further enhanced by the use of flexible manufacturing processes, which enable the industry to increase production runs rapidly. This report looks at the development of the textile and clothing industry in Turkey, its size and structure, and its production and consumption of fibres, textiles and clothing.

The report also features: a geographical, political and economic profile; a detailed look at Turkey's imports and exports of textiles and clothing; a review of the policies and investment incentives provided by the Turkish government; an analysis of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the textile and clothing industry; an appraisal of Turkey's infrastructure and human resources, and an analysis of how these affect the textile and clothing industry; and an examination of the industry's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT).

Key Topics Covered:

SUMMARY

IMPORTANCE OF THE TEXTILE AND CLOTHING INDUSTRY TO THE ECONOMY OF TURKEY

DEVELOPMENT OF THE TEXTILE AND CLOTHING INDUSTRY IN TURKEY

TURKEY: GEOGRAPHICAL, POLITICAL AND ECONOMIC PROFILE

Geographical profile

Political profile

Economic profile

TURKEY: INFRASTRUCTURE

Transportation

Roads

Railways

Airports

Seaports

Telecommunications

TURKEY: HUMAN RESOURCES

SIZE AND STRUCTURE OF THE TEXTILE AND CLOTHING INDUSTRY IN TURKEY

Number of companies

Company size

Geographical location

Investment

Spinning

Draw texturing

Weaving

Knitting

TURKEY: TEXTILE AND CLOTHING PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION

Fibre production

Cotton

Man-made fibres

Mohair

Fibre consumption

Yarn production

Fabric production

Woven fabric

Knitted fabric

Made-up textile production

Production of technical textiles and added-value products

Manufacturing costs

TURKEY: TEXTILE AND CLOTHING EXPORTS

Textile exports by product group and Harmonized System (HS) Chapter

Clothing exports by product group

Textile and clothing exports by major destination

Exports of textiles by destination

Exports of clothing by destination

TURKEY: TEXTILE AND CLOTHING IMPORTS

Textile imports by Harmonized System (HS) Chapter

Clothing imports by product group

Imports of fibres, yarns and fabrics by supplying country

Imports of clothing by supplying country

TURKEY: FOREIGN DIRECT INVESTMENT (FDI) IN THE TEXTILE AND CLOTHING INDUSTRY

TEXTILES AND CLOTHING IN TURKEY: GOVERNMENT POLICIES AND INVESTMENT INCENTIVES

Government policies

Trade policies

Investment incentives

TEXTILES AND CLOTHING IN TURKEY: STRENGTHS, WEAKNESSES, OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS

