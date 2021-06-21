The "Prospects for the Textile and Clothing Industry in Turkey, 2021" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Turkey has a long-established, diverse and modern textile and clothing industry which has fulfilled a significant role in the country's economic and industrial development. It has production capabilities in all sectors of the supply chain--from the supply of raw materials to the production of finished pieces--and, as a result, it is one of the world's leading exporters of textiles and clothing. Turkey benefits from a highly skilled and flexible workforce which has played a key role in the textile and clothing industry's success.
The industry's success can also be attributed to Turkey's strategic and favourable geographical location between Europe and Asia. This facilitates short lead times and has enabled Turkish producers to export goods profitably to mature Western markets.
These competitive advantages have been further enhanced by the use of flexible manufacturing processes, which enable the industry to increase production runs rapidly. This report looks at the development of the textile and clothing industry in Turkey, its size and structure, and its production and consumption of fibres, textiles and clothing.
The report also features: a geographical, political and economic profile; a detailed look at Turkey's imports and exports of textiles and clothing; a review of the policies and investment incentives provided by the Turkish government; an analysis of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the textile and clothing industry; an appraisal of Turkey's infrastructure and human resources, and an analysis of how these affect the textile and clothing industry; and an examination of the industry's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT).
Key Topics Covered:
SUMMARY
IMPORTANCE OF THE TEXTILE AND CLOTHING INDUSTRY TO THE ECONOMY OF TURKEY
DEVELOPMENT OF THE TEXTILE AND CLOTHING INDUSTRY IN TURKEY
TURKEY: GEOGRAPHICAL, POLITICAL AND ECONOMIC PROFILE
- Geographical profile
- Political profile
- Economic profile
TURKEY: INFRASTRUCTURE
- Transportation
- Roads
- Railways
- Airports
- Seaports
- Telecommunications
TURKEY: HUMAN RESOURCES
SIZE AND STRUCTURE OF THE TEXTILE AND CLOTHING INDUSTRY IN TURKEY
- Number of companies
- Company size
- Geographical location
- Investment
- Spinning
- Draw texturing
- Weaving
- Knitting
TURKEY: TEXTILE AND CLOTHING PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION
- Fibre production
- Cotton
- Man-made fibres
- Mohair
- Fibre consumption
- Yarn production
- Fabric production
- Woven fabric
- Knitted fabric
- Made-up textile production
- Production of technical textiles and added-value products
- Manufacturing costs
TURKEY: TEXTILE AND CLOTHING EXPORTS
- Textile exports by product group and Harmonized System (HS) Chapter
- Clothing exports by product group
- Textile and clothing exports by major destination
- Exports of textiles by destination
- Exports of clothing by destination
TURKEY: TEXTILE AND CLOTHING IMPORTS
- Textile imports by Harmonized System (HS) Chapter
- Clothing imports by product group
- Imports of fibres, yarns and fabrics by supplying country
- Imports of clothing by supplying country
TURKEY: FOREIGN DIRECT INVESTMENT (FDI) IN THE TEXTILE AND CLOTHING INDUSTRY
TEXTILES AND CLOTHING IN TURKEY: GOVERNMENT POLICIES AND INVESTMENT INCENTIVES
- Government policies
- Trade policies
- Investment incentives
TEXTILES AND CLOTHING IN TURKEY: STRENGTHS, WEAKNESSES, OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x94rzc
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210621005310/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900