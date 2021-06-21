Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Rritual-News! Die größte Supermarktkette der USA und das Turbo-Startup - Strong Buy!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 676650 ISIN: DE0006766504 Ticker-Symbol: NDA 
Xetra
21.06.21
11:21 Uhr
76,00 Euro
-0,50
-0,65 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
AURUBIS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AURUBIS AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
76,0476,1211:37
76,0676,1011:37
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AURUBIS
AURUBIS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AURUBIS AG76,00-0,65 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.