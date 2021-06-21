The "Sweden General Insurance Key Trends and Opportunities to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
'Sweden General Insurance Key Trends and Opportunities to 2024' report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Swedish general insurance segment.
This report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Swedish general insurance segment.
It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, loss ratio and general insurance penetration during the review period (2015-2019) and forecast period (2019-2024).
The report gives a comprehensive overview of the Swedish economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.
The report brings together the publisher's research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.
Key Highlights
- Key insights and dynamics of the Swedish general insurance industry.
- Comparison of Swedish general insurance segments, along with premium trends and key profitability ratios.
- A comprehensive overview of the Swedish economy, government initiatives, investment opportunities and enterprise structure.
- Swedish insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.
- Swedish general insurance industry's market structure giving details of retail and commercial lines of business.
- Details of the competitive landscape, M&A and competitors' profiles.
Scope
- It provides historical values for the Swedish general insurance segment for the report's 2015-2019 review period, and projected figures for the 2019-2024 forecast period.
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Swedish general insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2024.
- It profiles the top general insurance companies in Sweden, and outlines the key regulations affecting them.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Economy Overview
- Key Macroeconomic Indicators
- Country Risk Index
Chapter 3 COVID-19 Impact Assessment
Chapter 4 Summary Trend and KPIs
- Penetration and Growth
- Premiums and Key Lines of Business
- Consumer Segments and Profitability
Chapter 5 Regulatory Risk
- Evolution
- Key Facts
- Licensing Requirements
Chapter 6 Key Trends by Lines of Business Retail and Commercial
- Lines of Business
- By Consumer Segment
- Commercial Line of Business
- Retail Line of Business
Chapter 7 Key Lines of Business Trend and Market Share
- Property Insurance
- Motor Insurance
- Liability Insurance
- Financial Lines Insurance
- Marine, Aviation and Transit Insurance
- Personal Accident Insurance
- Health Insurance
- Travel Insurance
- Other Insurance
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 9 Competitor Profiles
Chapter 10 Insurtech
Chapter 11 Consumer Insight Survey
Chapter 12 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- If P C Insurance Ltd. (publ)
- Folksam insurance
- Trygg-Hansa Insurance Aktiebolag (publ)
- Modern Insurance branch to Tryg Forsikring A S Denmark
- Lansforsakringar Skane mutual
- Insurance Company Agria (publ)
- Lansforsakringar Stockholm
- Lansforsakringar-Life Insurance Aktiebolag (publ)
- Lansforsakringar Gothenburg and Bohus
- Gjensidige branch
