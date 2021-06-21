Anzeige
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: RARIK ohf. - Bonds (RARIK 011025) admitted to trading on 22 June 2021

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:            RARIK ohf.                  
2  Org. no:            5202692669                  
3  LEI              549300YQNG5ENQKH6T17             
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)        RARIK 011025                 
5  ISIN code           IS0000032324                 
6  CFI code            D-B-F-U-F-R                 
7  FISN númer           RARIK OHF./3.077 BD 20251001         
8  Bonds/bills:          Bond                     
9  Total issued amount      4.000.000.000 kr.              
10 Total amount previously    0 kr.                    
   issued                                   
11 Amount issued at this time   3.120.000.000                
12 Denomination in CSD      20.000.000                  
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock     Yes                     
   Exchange                                  
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type       Other                    
15 Amortization type, if other  Equal installments that follow the payment  
                  process of a bond that would be paid off  
                  with 40 equal installments twice a year, the
                  remaining principal paid up on the final  
                  maturity date                
16 Currency            ISK                     
17 Currency, if other                             
18 Issue date           2020.10.01                  
19 First ordinary installment   2021.04.01                  
   date                                    
20 Total number of installments  10                      
21 Installment frequency     200,00%                   
22 Maturity date         2025.10.01                  
23 Interest rate         3,077%                    
24 Floating interest rate, if                         
   applicable                                 
25 Floating interest rate, if                         
   other                                   
26 Premium                                   
27 Simple/compound interest    Simple Interest               
28 Simple/compound, if other                          
29 Day count convention      30E/360                   
30 Day count convention, if                          
   other                                   
31 Interest from date       1.10.2020                  
32 First ordinary coupon date   1.4.2021                   
33 Coupon frequency        2                      
34 Total number of coupon     10                      
   payments                                  
35 If irregular cash flow, then                        
   how                                    
36 Dirty price / clean price   Clean Price                 
37 Clean price quote:       Full nominal                 
38 If payment date is a bank   No                      
   holiday, does payment                           
   include accrued interest for                        
   days missing until next                          
   business day?                               
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed            Nei                     
40 Name of index                                
41 Daily index or monthly index                        
42 Daily index or monthly index,                        
   if other                                  
43 Base index value                              
44 Index base date                               
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option          No                      
46 Put option           No                      
47 Convertible          No                      
48 Credit rating (rating agency,                        
   date)                                   
49 Additional information                           
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD       Yes                     
51 Securities depository     Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð           
52 Date of Application for    2021.06.16                  
   Admission to Trading                            
53 Date of Approval of      2021.06.16                  
   Application for Admission to                        
   Trading                                  
54 Date of admission to trading  2021.06.22                  
55 Order book ID         RARIK_011025                 
56 Instrument subtype       Corporate Bonds               
57 Market             Iceland Cash Bond Trading          
58 List population name      ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS             
59 Static volatility guards    No                      
60 Dynamic volatility guards   No                      
61 MiFIR identifier        BOND - Bonds                 
62 Bond type           CRPB - Corporate Bond
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
