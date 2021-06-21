NASDAQ Iceland hf.: RARIK ohf. - Bonds (RARIK 011025) admitted to trading on 22 June 2021

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: RARIK ohf. 2 Org. no: 5202692669 3 LEI 549300YQNG5ENQKH6T17 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) RARIK 011025 5 ISIN code IS0000032324 6 CFI code D-B-F-U-F-R 7 FISN númer RARIK OHF./3.077 BD 20251001 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount 4.000.000.000 kr. 10 Total amount previously 0 kr. issued 11 Amount issued at this time 3.120.000.000 12 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Yes Exchange Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Other 15 Amortization type, if other Equal installments that follow the payment process of a bond that would be paid off with 40 equal installments twice a year, the remaining principal paid up on the final maturity date 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other 18 Issue date 2020.10.01 19 First ordinary installment 2021.04.01 date 20 Total number of installments 10 21 Installment frequency 200,00% 22 Maturity date 2025.10.01 23 Interest rate 3,077% 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other 26 Premium 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other 29 Day count convention 30E/360 30 Day count convention, if other 31 Interest from date 1.10.2020 32 First ordinary coupon date 1.4.2021 33 Coupon frequency 2 34 Total number of coupon 10 payments 35 If irregular cash flow, then how 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean Price 37 Clean price quote: Full nominal 38 If payment date is a bank No holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed Nei 40 Name of index 41 Daily index or monthly index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other 43 Base index value 44 Index base date Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) 49 Additional information Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 52 Date of Application for 2021.06.16 Admission to Trading 53 Date of Approval of 2021.06.16 Application for Admission to Trading 54 Date of admission to trading 2021.06.22 55 Order book ID RARIK_011025 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond