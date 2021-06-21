Roscan Gold Corporation: Roscan Announces Senior Transition and Option Grants

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Roscan Gold Corporation ("Roscan" or the "Company") (TSX-V:ROS)(FSE:2OJ)(OTC Pink:RCGCF) announced a succession plan in which Greg Isenor will transition to a non-executive director effective July 1, 2021. This is a planned natural progression, following Mr. Isenor's ongoing support of Nana Sangmuah's successful leadership over the past 18 months as the Company's President and CEO. This also meets with Mr. Isenor's plan to continue to generate new exploration opportunities. Additionally, effective June 1, 2021, Bruce Ramsden was appointed Executive Vice President of the Company and will continue as CFO.

"On behalf of the board of directors, I want to thank Greg for his years of dedicated and exemplary service to the Company, including his tenure as Roscan's president and CEO," said Nana Sangmuah. "Furthermore, on a personal note, I would like to thank Greg for his mentoring and assistance through the critical steps for long-term profitable growth. As we continue on that course, Greg will remain with Roscan and play a valuable role as a strategic advisor, QP, and non-executive director, thereby continuing to bring to bear both his considerable geological and exploration expertise, as well as his west African relationships.

Mr. Sangmuah added, "I want to congratulate Bruce on his appointment as Executive Vice President in addition to his role as CFO, as he continues to combine strong financial abilities with operational expertise."

"It has been a very heartening journey for me at Roscan, and one that I will continue to enjoy." said Mr. Greg Isenor. "I am pleased to have been able to induct, assist and transition Nana into the CEO role and am happy to be surrounded by such a strong and capable Board of Directors and Management team, led by Sir Sam and Nana, to help take Roscan to the next level of development."

Stock Options

The Company's board of directors has approved the granting of options to purchase 600,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") to Greg Isenor, at an exercise price of $0.41 per Common Share vesting 300,000 per year (300,000 at the end of year one and 300,000 at the end of year two) and expiring on June 18, 2023, pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan.

The board of directors has also approved the granting of options to purchase up to 500,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") to Bruce Ramsden, at an exercise price of $0.41 per Common Share vesting immediately and expiring on June 18, 2026, pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan.

ABOUT ROSCAN

Roscan Gold Corporation is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in West Africa. The Company has assembled a significant land position of 100%-owned permits in an area of producing gold mines (including B2 Gold's Fekola Mine which lies in a contiguous property to the west of Kandiole), and major gold deposits, located both north and south of its Kandiole Project in west Mali.

For further information, please contact:

Nana B. Sangmuah

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (902) 832-5555

Email: nsangmuah@roscan.ca

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, including those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Roscan Gold Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/652417/Roscan-Announces-Senior-Transition-and-Option-Grants