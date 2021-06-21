21 June 2021

Cloudbreak Discovery PLC

("Cloudbreak" or the "Company")

(Formerly Imperial X PLC)

Change of Name to Cloudbreak Discovery PLC

Cloudbreak PLC (LSE: CDL), a natural resource project generator, is pleased to announce that, further to the announcement on 3 June 2021, the change of name from Imperial X PLC to Cloudbreak Discovery PLC has now become effective.

All share certificates that are presently in the hands of investors will be valid and do not need to be exchanged for new share certificates.

For additional information please contact:

Cloudbreak Discovery PLC Tel: +1 604 428 9480 Kyler Hardy, CEO khardy@cloudbreakdiscovery.com Kyle Hookey, Director khookey@cloudbreakdiscovery.com Novum Securities

Financial Adviser and Broker Tel: +44 7399 9400 David Coffman/Lucy Bowden

Colin Rowbury Blytheweigh

(Financial PR/IR-London) Tel: +44 207 138 3204 Cloudbreak@blytheweigh.com Tim Blythe Megan Ray

About Cloudbreak Discovery PLC

Cloudbreak Discovery PLC is a leading natural resource project generator working across a wide array of mineral assets that are being developed and managed by an experienced team with a proven track record. Value accretion within the projects being developed by Cloudbreak's generative model enables a multi asset approach to investing. Diversification within the mining sector and amongst resource classes is key to withstanding the cycles of natural resource investing.