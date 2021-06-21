Anzeige
21.06.2021
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: RARIK ohf. - Bonds (RARIK 011040) admitted to trading on 22 June 2021

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                         RARIK ohf.     
2  Org. no:                        5202692669     
3  LEI                           549300YQNG5ENQKH6T17
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                     RARIK 011040    
5  ISIN code                        IS0000032332    
6  CFI code                        D-B-F-U-F-R     
7  FISN númer                       RARIK OHF./0.85 BD 
                               20300202      
8  Bonds/bills:                      Bond        
9  Total issued amount                   10.000.000.000 kr. 
10 Total amount previously issued             0 kr.        
11 Amount issued at this time               1.780.000.000    
12 Denomination in CSD                   20.000.000     
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange             Yes         
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type                    Other        
15 Amortization type, if other               Equal installments 
16 Currency                        ISK         
17 Currency, if other                             
18 Issue date                       2020.10.01     
19 First ordinary installment date             2021.04.01     
20 Total number of installments              40         
21 Installment frequency                  2          
22 Maturity date                      2040.10.01     
23 Interest rate                      0,850%       
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable                    
25 Floating interest rate, if other                      
26 Premium                                   
27 Simple/compound interest                Simple Interest   
28 Simple/compound, if other                          
29 Day count convention                  30E/360       
30 Day count convention, if other                       
31 Interest from date                   1.10.2020      
32 First ordinary coupon date               1.4.2021      
33 Coupon frequency                    2          
34 Total number of coupon payments             40         
35 If irregular cash flow, then how                      
36 Dirty price / clean price                Clean Price     
37 Clean price quote:                   Full nominal    
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment     No         
   include accrued interest for days missing until next            
   business day?                               
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                         Já         
40 Name of index                      CPI         
41 Daily index or monthly index              Daily Index     
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other                   
43 Base index value                    485,1        
44 Index base date                     2020.10.01     
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                       No         
46 Put option                       No         
47 Convertible                       No         
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)                     
49 Additional information                           
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD                    Yes         
51 Securities depository                  Nasdaq       
                               verðbréfamiðstöð  
52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading      2021.06.16     
53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to    2021.06.16     
   Trading                                  
54 Date of admission to trading              2021.06.22     
55 Order book ID                      RARIK_011040    
56 Instrument subtype                   Corporate Bonds   
57 Market                         Iceland Cash Bond  
                               Trading      
58 List population name                  ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS 
59 Static volatility guards                No         
60 Dynamic volatility guards                No         
61 MiFIR identifier                    BOND - Bonds    
62 Bond type                        CRPB - Corporate  
                               Bond
