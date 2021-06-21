DJ Sistema PJSFC: Report on Payments to Governments for 2020

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema PJSFC: Report on Payments to Governments for 2020 21-Jun-2021 / 13:17 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Report on Payments to Governments for 2020 Moscow, Russia - 21 June 2021 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Corporation") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded Russian investment company, announces that it has released its Report on Payments to Governments for the year 2020. The Report provides an overview of the payments to governments made by subsidiary undertakings of Sistema, represented by legal entities of Segezha Group involved in logging activities, for the year 2020 as required under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules issued by the Financial Conduct Authority of the United Kingdom. The Report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be shortly available at https:// data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The report is also available on the Company's website at https://sistema.com/investors-and-shareholders/disclosure/ disclosure. *** Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded Russian investment company with a diversified portfolio of assets serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2020 was RUB 691.6 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.4 trillion as of 31 December 2020. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com. *** For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact: Investor Relations Public Relations Nikolai Minashin Sergey Kopytov Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Tel.: +7 (495) 228 15 32 n.minashin@sistema.ru kopytov@sistema.ru ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US48122U2042 Category Code: PGR TIDM: SSA LEI Code: 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 Sequence No.: 112588 EQS News ID: 1210203 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1210203&application_name=news

June 21, 2021 06:18 ET (10:18 GMT)