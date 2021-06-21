Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Rritual-News! Die größte Supermarktkette der USA und das Turbo-Startup - Strong Buy!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0D8DX ISIN: US48122U2042 Ticker-Symbol: KO71 
Tradegate
21.06.21
12:53 Uhr
7,050 Euro
-0,100
-1,40 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
SISTEMA PJSFC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SISTEMA PJSFC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,0007,15014:02
7,0507,10013:30
Dow Jones News
21.06.2021 | 12:49
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sistema PJSFC: Report on Payments to Governments for 2020

DJ Sistema PJSFC: Report on Payments to Governments for 2020 

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) 
Sistema PJSFC: Report on Payments to Governments for 2020 
21-Jun-2021 / 13:17 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Report on Payments to Governments for 2020 
Moscow, Russia - 21 June 2021 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Corporation") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly 
traded Russian investment company, announces that it has released its Report on Payments to Governments for the year 
2020. 
 
The Report provides an overview of the payments to governments made by subsidiary undertakings of Sistema, represented 
by legal entities of Segezha Group involved in logging activities, for the year 2020 as required under the Disclosure 
and Transparency Rules issued by the Financial Conduct Authority of the United Kingdom. 
The Report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be shortly available at https:// 
data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. 
The report is also available on the Company's website at https://sistema.com/investors-and-shareholders/disclosure/ 
disclosure. 
*** 
 
Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded Russian investment company with a diversified portfolio of assets serving over 150 
million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and 
packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2020 was 
RUB 691.6 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.4 trillion as of 31 December 2020. Sistema's global depositary receipts 
are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" 
ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com. 
 
*** 
 
For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact: 
 
 
Investor Relations   Public Relations 
Nikolai Minashin    Sergey Kopytov 
Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Tel.: +7 (495) 228 15 32 
n.minashin@sistema.ru  kopytov@sistema.ru ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US48122U2042 
Category Code: PGR 
TIDM:     SSA 
LEI Code:   213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
Sequence No.: 112588 
EQS News ID:  1210203 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1210203&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 21, 2021 06:18 ET (10:18 GMT)

SISTEMA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.