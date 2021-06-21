DJ Hardman & Co Research: Palace Capital (PCA): Dividend recovery ahead of expectations

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Palace Capital (PCA): Dividend recovery ahead of expectations 21-Jun-2021 / 11:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hardman & Co Research: Dividend recovery ahead of expectations March 2021 annual results were ahead of our expectations; notably, rent was GBP17.3m vs. our estimated GBP16.4m. FY20 rent stood at GBP18.3m, excluding a lease surrender premium, and there have been net disposals (modest in quantum and at premiums to book values) since FY20, further highlighting the good rental outcome. The dividend payout was 10.5p (vs. 10.0p estimated). While we are not raising our FY22 rent or profit estimates, we raise our FY22E dividend from 11.0p to 12.0p. New leases have been signed at above estimated rental (market) value (ERV) and the two leisure assets benefit both from long leases and from new leases signed on vacated space. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/dividend-recovery-ahead-of-expectations/ If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link To contact us: Hardman & Co Contact: 1 Frederick's Place Mike Foster London mf@hardmanandco.com EC2R 8AE +44 20 3693 7075 www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

