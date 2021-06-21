SSA Public Relations: BOOKR Kids Names Mike Buchenauer As Director Of Business Development

Noted Education Industry Senior Executive To Head Business Affairs Worldwide As The European Ed-Tech Company Expands Operations Into The US And Canada

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / BOOKR Kids, a global innovator in the design and production of cutting-edge digital curriculum materials for grade schools worldwide, has appointed Mike Buchenauer as Director of Business Development. Headquartered in the US, Buchenauer will report to Dorka Horvath, Chief Executive Officer of the Budapest-based educational technology company.

Mike Buchenauer

In his executive role with BOOKR Kids, Buchenauer will be involved in developing business partnerships with education providers and publishers worldwide as well as oversee sales of the company's array of digital learning products to both the international and Northern American markets.

Buchenauer joins BOOKR Kids with an extensive career in the education sector having served in senior-level executive positions with recognized industry leaders including Chicago-based education curriculum company World Book, where he held the position of Regional Sales Manager; Edmentum, the noted Minneapolis-based manufacturer-marketer of premiere web-based curriculum products, where he served as Regional Vice President; Spoon Read, one of Silicon Valley's premiere educational eBook platforms where he served as Director of Sales; and Wisconsin-based Genesis School Sales, a national resource for a wide array of school fundraising promotional tools where he held the title of National Sales Manager.

"Mike Buchenauer brings to his new position with BOOKR Kids an impressive track record of sales and business development experience that will help us continue our company's dramatic growth momentum across Europe and replicate that success as we expand into the US and Canada," said Horvath.

About BOOKR Kids:

Launched in Budapest in 2015 by co-founders Dorka Horvath and Dani Karanyi, BOOKR Kids creates a wide array of interactive eBooks aimed at enhancing the literacy, social and cognitive skills of growing children. The ed-tech company is fast becoming globally recognized for its innovative application of animation, narration, text highlighting and games to immerse young students in a world of fun, adventure and discovery to help develop literacy skills and instill a love for reading. In addition to developing its own original award-winning digital learning tools for the classroom, BOOKR Kids has emerged as a top global creative production resource for book publishers and educational companies seeking to create their own digital curriculum materials, from apps to full-scale digital learning platforms. BOOKR Kids is also responsible for the BOOKR Class Digital Textbook, a breakthrough educational tool that delivers a comprehensive multimedia approach to English As A Second Language (ESL) instruction.

