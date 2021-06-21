Tempus Resources Ltd: Elizabeth Gold Project Drilling Update

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus" or " the Company" ) (ASX:TMR)(TSX.V:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) is pleased to provide an update of the drilling program at the Elizabeth Gold Project in Southern BC, Canada.

The 2021 drilling campaign began on June 5 th . Five diamond drill holes have been completed to date for a total of 774 metres. Drill hole EZ-21-04, drilled on the Northern extension zone of the South West vein, has intersected a wide zone of quartz veining (approximately 4.2-metres), from 121.8-126.0 m, with visible gold evident over approximately one metre (see Figure 1). Additional quartz veining with visible gold has been identified in diamond drill hole EZ-21-02.

Current drilling is focused on the northern extension of the South West vein, approximately 150m along strike toward the northeast from the high-grade ore-shoot intercepted in hole EZ-20-06 which intersected 5.0m at 61.3g/t gold from 116.5m, including 1.5m at 186.0g/t gold from 118.0m (announcement dated Feb. 8 th , 2021).

Figure 1. EZ-21-04. SW Vein with visible gold. Elizabeth Gold Project.

President & CEO, Jason Bahnsen commented. " The 2021 drill campaign is off to a great start with the presence of VG in the first few holes. We are looking forward to more high-grade results as we continue to demonstrate the extensions to the known vein systems at Elizabeth ."

The Southwest Vein has been identified in drilling along a total strike of 800m and to a depth of 200m below surface (Figure 3 & 4). The initial five holes of the 2021 drilling campaign are focused on confirming and expanding an interpreted high-grade shoot (referred to as the North Extension Shoot) in the center of the currently defined structure.

All five holes have intersected the vein, which typically varies in width between 1.0-4.2m and is associated with strong sericitic alteration of the dioritic wall rocks. Multiple phases of brecciation and quartz precipitation are evident, with visible gold typically associated with fine limonitic partings and blebs, or with dark irregular bands of sooty sulphide composed of pyrite, arsenopyrite, galena and chlorite.

The high-grade quartz veins encountered in the 2020 (and visually in 2021) drilling at Elizabeth show close geological similarities to the Bralorne mesothermal vein system which has been mined to a depth of approximately 2,000 metres from surface and suggests there is strong potential to extend the mineralisation down plunge from the current deepest intersections that are approximately 200 metres below surface.

Tempus technical staff are in the process of logging and sampling the core in preparation for analysis at SGS laboratories in Vancouver, BC. Assay results will be reported as they are made available.

Culture and Environment Monitoring

Tempus has been working closely with the Xwisten Community (the Bridge River Band) since mid-2020 to develop a Joint Environmental and Cultural Stewardship Program at the Elizabeth Gold Project. Approximately 50% of the workforce at the Elizabeth Project is composed of members from the Xwisten Community.

Monthly water sampling and ground disturbance monitoring is a regular part of our exploration program at the Elizabeth Gold Project (Figure 2) that is completed under the supervision of Xwisten Community members that have undergone certification training for environmental and cultural monitoring.

Figure 2. Water sampling (top) and cultural monitoring of road maintenance (bottom) at Elizabeth Gold Project

Figure 3 - Elizabeth Plan View Showing 2021 Drill Locations

Figure 4 - Elizabeth SW Vein Long Section (looking Northwest)

This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Directors of Tempus Resources Limited.

Competent Persons Statement

Information in this report relating to Exploration Results is based on information reviewed by Mr. Kevin Piepgrass, who is a Member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the province of BC (APEGBC), which is a recognised Professional Organisation (RPO), and an employee of Tempus Resources. Mr. Piepgrass has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined by the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, and as a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI43-101. Mr. Piepgrass consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.

For further information:

TEMPUS RESOURCES LTD

Melanie Ross - Director/Company Secretary Phone: +61 8 6188 8181

About Tempus Resources Ltd

Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus") is a growth orientated gold exploration company listed on ASX ("TMR") and TSX.V ("TMRR") and OTCQB ("TMRFF") stock exchanges. Tempus is actively exploring projects located in Canada and Ecuador. The flagship project for Tempus is the Blackdome-Elizabeth Project, a high grade gold past producing project located in Southern British Columbia. Tempus is currently midway through a drill program at Blackdome-Elizabeth that will form the basis of an updated NI43-101/JORC resource estimate. The second key group of projects for Tempus are the Rio Zarza and Valle del Tigre projects located in south east Ecuador. The Rio Zarza project is located adjacent to Lundin Gold's Fruta del Norte project. The Valle del Tigre project is currently subject to a sampling program to develop anomalies identified through geophysical work.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Tempus's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but are not limited to, the ability of Tempus to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Tempus to control or predict, that may cause Tempus' actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such Page | 4 risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the quarter and nine months ended March 31, 2021 dated May 14, 2021 filed on SEDAR. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although Tempus believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Tempus does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to Tempus or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

SOURCE: Tempus Resources Ltd

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/652421/Elizabeth-Gold-Project-Drilling-Update