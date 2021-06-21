ROCCAT's New Wireless Gaming Headset Offers PC Gamers Immersive 3D Audio, Stellar Wireless Connectivity, a Bold New Lightweight Design, and Introduces the Innovative New NEON Device and Ecosystem Software Suite

ROCCAT, Turtle Beach's (Nasdaq: HEAR) Hamburg, Germany-based PC peripheral brand, today announced its all-new Syn Pro Air premium wireless PC gaming headset is now available at participating retailers worldwide and from www.roccat.com. The new addition to the award-winning PC accessory brand's headset range offers a bold new lightweight design, delivering premium comfort for PC gamers, along with integrating Turtle Beach's highly-acclaimed audio expertise and technologies. The result is a sleek headset that showcases ROCCAT's signature style, with the brand's Stellar Wireless technology delivering a solid connection and superior 24-hour battery life, and AIMO intelligent RGB lighting shining through its Bionic Shell. The Syn Pro Air also features Turtle Beach's exclusive, patented innovations such as Superhuman Hearing for a competitive advantage, powerful Nanoclear 50mm drivers, the TruSpeak high-sensitivity microphone to ensure you're always heard clearly, and ProSpecsglasses-friendly ear cushions for those who game with glasses. The Syn Pro Air also ushers in the arrival of NEON, the brand's all-new device and ecosystem software suite providing PC gamers a variety of control and customization options. The ROCCAT Syn Pro Air is available for a MSRP of $149.99.

Experience fully immersive 3D surround sound, wireless connectivity, premium game audio, and ultimate comfort with the all-new ROCCAT Syn Pro Air PC gaming headset. Available now at participating retailers worldwide for a MSRP of $149.99. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"The Syn Pro Air is packed with innovation that PC gamers will love, and it's our first product to introduce NEON, which has been in development for several years," said René Korte, ROCCAT Founder General Manager for PC Peripherals at Turtle Beach. "Our goal for NEON has been to create a new device and ecosystem software experience for our fans that reflects the brand's core values. NEON does just that, as it's modern, sleek, and optimizes the product experience. We will continue adding features to NEON over the next months, including support for other recent products, but we're happy to start seeing our community use it with the debut of the Syn Pro Air

The Syn Pro Air breaks the boundaries of traditional 7.1 surround sound, as 3D audio introduces a third dimension to the soundscape allowing gamers to hear sounds from above and below, as well as the surrounding sounds. The Syn Pro Air's audio is powered by Turtle Beach's exceptional sounding 50mm Nanoclear drivers. In addition to fully immersive 3D audio, the Syn Pro Air features Turtle Beach's unique Superhuman Hearingsound setting to enhance key in-game sounds such as approaching enemy footsteps, offering PC gamers a true competitive advantage.

ROCCAT's Syn Pro Air uses the brand's Stellar Wireless technology to provide solid wireless connectivity. Stellar Wireless continuously manages the signal strength and battery consumption of the headset, providing an impressive 24-hours of continuous use on a single charge. For gamers who may forget to charge the device, 15 minutes of USB-C fast-charging will provide up to five hours of game time. The headset is equipped with a wireless 2.4 GHz USB-A transmitter, and has a speaker frequency response of 20Hz-20kHz.

Robust and lightweight, the Syn Pro Air also features Turtle Beach's ProSpecs glasses-friendly cushions, which make gaming with spectacles a breeze, and its ear cushions feature plush memory foam while the perfect-fit headband provides comfort for hours. The cushions are wrapped in breathable athletic fabric and has moisture-wicking properties to prevent the build-up of heat and sweat. The Syn Pro Air also includes intuitive on-ear audio controls for easy sound adjustment on the fly, and the earcups also fold-flat. The Syn Pro Air also includes Turtle Beach's fan favorite TruSpeak flip-to-mute mic, which is also detachable and offers great versatility for gamers and streamers who travel.

Like the new Kone and Burst series, the Syn Pro Air showcases AIMO ROCCAT's renowned lighting ecosystem through its unique looking Bionic Shell. PC gamers can configure AIMO's 16.8 million lighting customization options to get their favorite illumation through the new NEONsoftware. Additionally, the Syn Pro Air's RGB lighting also works right out-of-the-box with no configuration or setup needed. Gamers can download NEON from www.roccat.com/pages/neon for a new, modern, and intuitive driver software experience.

For more information on the latest ROCCAT PC gaming products and accessories, visit ROCCAT.com and be sure to follow ROCCAT on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

