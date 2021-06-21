Leading Edge Materials Corp.: Leading Edge Materials Announces Preliminary Life Cycle Assessment Results on Woxna Graphite Project

Vancouver, June 21, 2021 - Leading Edge Materials Corp., the Company announced it had commissioned Minviro Ltd.Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") results.



The LCA results show that the production of 1 tonne of natural graphite anode material (coated spherical purified graphite ("CSPG")) from natural graphite extracted at the Woxna Graphite mine is forecast to have an impact of 1.8 tonnes CO 2 eq. Minviro applied the same methodology in the report to evaluate current Chinese natural and synthetic graphite anode material, with Woxna CSPG demonstrating an 85% to 90% lower impact than the current market dominant Chinese alternatives. A significant factor influencing the dramatically reduced carbon footprint for Woxna Graphite is the access to hydropower as the main electricity source.

Filip Kozlowski, CEO states "I am excited to share these results on the potential dramatic reduced carbon footprint of Woxna Graphite anode material compared with current Chinese alternatives that dominate the supply today. The very low carbon footprint through the use of hydropower for energy intensive processes becomes a key competitive advantage when we are seeing an increased focus on sustainable raw materials for the European battery industry. On the back of recent price increases in carbon emission rights in Europe, and large European OEMs using even higher budgeting costs for each tonne of carbon emitted one sees increasing financial as well as sustainabilityadvantage for Woxna Graphite. We have recently announced robust preliminary economic assessment results for Woxna Graphite and complementing those with a robust sustainability factor is a perfect match to attract interest as a future supplier of graphite anode materials for lithium-ion batteries within Europe."

It is worth noting that 62.5% of the 1.8 tonnes CO 2 eq. for Woxna Graphite was due to the inherited carbon footprint from production of argon and nitrogen gases used in the processes. The Company has been in contact with a local supplier of these gasses which offer climate neutral alternatives. This offers a future potential to further minimize the carbon footprint of Woxna Graphite compared with current existing suppliers when these lower impact alternatives can be incorporated.

The LCA study will now be sent out for external review to an independent panel of experts after which final results will be confirmed. The Company wishes to point out that the preliminary results above might change in either direction after the independent panel has finalized their review. Once the report is finalized the Company will make the report available for any interested parties, especially interested potential customers that have a clear strategy to minimize carbon footprint along their value chains.

Minviro based their work on inputs and outputs generated from the previously announced Preliminary Economic Assessment study("PEA") on the Woxna Graphite project. The goal of the LCA was to quantify environmental impacts addressed through different impact categories for the production of coated spherical purified graphite ("CSPG") produced from natural graphite extracted at the Woxna Graphite mine. The LCA study was conducted according to the requirements of the ISO-104040:2006 and ISO-14044:2006 standards and used a cradle-to-gate approach.

Mr. Mark Saxon, B.Sc. Hons (Geology), a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, technical advisor to the Company and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved of the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Leading Edge Materials Corp.

Filip Kozlowski, CEO

For further information, please contact the Company at:

info@leadingedgematerials.com

www.leadingedgematerials.com

Follow us

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeadingEdgeMtls

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/leading-edge-materials-corp/

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials is a Canadian public company focused on developing a portfolio of critical raw material projects located in the European Union. Critical raw materials are determined as such by the European Union based on their economic importance and supply risk. They are directly linked to high growth technologies such as batteries for electromobility and energy storage and permanent magnets for electric motors and wind power that underpin the clean energy transition towards climate neutrality. The portfolio of projects includes the 100% owned Woxna Graphite mine (Sweden), Norra Kärr HREE project (Sweden) and the 51% owned Bihor Sud Nickel Cobalt exploration alliance (Romania).

About Minviro

Minviro (www.minviro.com) is a London based and globally recognized consultancy and technology company specialized in carrying out life cycle assessments in the technology metal space. The company provides quantitative environmental and climate impact data for mineral resource projects, battery manufacturers and OEMs to make environmentally informed decisions.

Additional Information

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, on June 21 at 6:00 am Vancouver time.

Leading Edge Materials is listed on the TSXV under the symbol "LEM", OTCQB under the symbol "LEMIF" and Nasdaq First North Stockholm under the symbol "LEMSE". Mangold Fondkommission AB is the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North and may be contacted via email CA@mangold.seor by phone +46 (0) 8 5030 1550.

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws, including predictions, projections and forecasts. Forward-looking information includes, but are not limited to, statements that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including such things as the results of the PEA, the estimated carbon footprint of the production and other environmental impacts, the outcome of the independent review of the LCA, the results of the LCA, potential financial advantages of the carbon footprint of Woxna Graphite, as well as plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company.The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking information. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future business activities and involves risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Attachments