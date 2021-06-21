Elite IoT thought leaders and practitioners to convene in New Orleans and Online on June 24th for the industry's first major IoT event since the start of the pandemic.

The Internet of Things Community (IoT Community), the world's first to market, longest standing and largest community of IoT thought leaders and practitioners, announces the exclusive agenda for the IoT Slam Live conference, co-hosted in New Orleans and online on June 24th, 2021 as part of the IEEE's 7th World Forum on the Internet of Things. The event marks the IoT Community's fifteenth international IoT Slam branded conference this first in person event since 2019, and provides the global IoT ecosystem with a unique opportunity to learn from expert innovative practitioners, about the "best of the best" use-cases and best practices for enterprises designing, developing, and shaping the future of the enterprise and industrial IoT landscape.

The IoT Slam Live 2021 conference features expert contributions from elite IoT practitioners at leading-edge organizations including: HPE, ClearBlade Inc, SAS, Zebra Technologies, CBT, Cisco, Very, Link Labs, Valuer, Ericssson, Spirent, Red Hat, Phizzle, Hippo Technologies Inc, Ripl, Trend Micro, Ciena, Service Now, Infobip, among other leading industry players, and IoT Practitioners from the IoT ecosystem and members of the IoT Community. They will be discussing and demonstrating business applications and thought leadership around the deployment of IoT in corporate, enterprise and industrial ecosystems at this marquee in-person and virtual (hybrid format) IoT conference.

IoT Slam Live 2021, features an exclusive end-user focused program, luminary thought leaders and academics from the IoT ecosystem as well as corporate members of the IoT Community. The event will present crucial learnings and inspirational ideas around future trends and challenges across industrial, enterprise and public sector government IoT, exploring the opportunities 5G, Edge, AI, enable in smart buildings, cities, societies and the connected home office, healthcare and life sciences, autonomous vehicles and omni-channel retail.

David Hill, Executive Director of the IoT Community said, "We are thrilled to unveil another exclusive and world class line-up of IoT thought leaders and practitioners at the IoT Slam Live 2021 Conference. As the world starts to emerge post pandemic, we are proud to be one of our industry's first major events to return to face to face format, hosted in a safety first setting and in accordance to CDC guidelines. I invite members, partners, and anyone who wants to engage, to join us at this fascinating hybrid format event on June 24th, to interact in the discussion and gain a fresh perspective on real-world industry best practices."

"We are pleased to deliver another first-class agenda for the fifteenth in the series of exclusive IoT Slam conferences" said Dr Tom Bradicich, IoT Community Advisory Board Chairman. "As the world's foremost leading IoT thought leadership community, we are now engaging 26,500+ global business leaders, addressing diverse challenges and advancing the IoT and edge industries. Our attendees will see many real-world use cases and keen insights from industry leaders, which will inspire ways to improve their business and societal outcomes."

About IoT Slam Live 2021

IoT Slam Live 2021 is the Internet of Things Community's fifteenth international IoT Slam conference, covering a horizontal industry perspective, across the entire spectrum of IoT. IoT Slam Live 2021 takes place June 24th 2021, in New Orleans and broadcast live Online. For more information, visit https://iotslam.com IoT Slam Live delivers the best in class IoT Strategy, Leadership, Advisory and Methodology (SLAM) IoT Slam.

About IoT Community (Internet of Things Community)

The IoT Community is the world's largest CxO community of senior business leaders and IoT practitioners consisting of 26,500+ members. The function is to focus on adoption and application of IoT in commercial environments, seeking to contribute to applying technology or overcoming the variety of barriers, inhibitors, and technical and operational issues. For more information about the IoT Community, visit www.iotcommunity.net.

Keep up to date on Twitter by following @IoTChannel or using the hashtag IoTSlam.

IoT Slam and the IoT emblem is a USPTO and UK IPO Registered Trademark All Rights Reserved: IoT Strategy, Leadership, Advisory, Methodology.

