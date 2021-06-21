Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed US Nuclear Corp. (OTC Pink: UCLE) ("the Company"), a radiation and chemical detection holding company specializing in the development and manufacturing and sales of radiation and chemical detection instrumentation. CEO of the Company, Bob Goldstein, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "Our company was founded by engineers working at the Manhattan Project making the only radiation detectors around," shared Goldstein. "So, we've been in the radiation measurement and safety business since 1946. More recently, we're now also offering chemical and biological sensors," he explained. "We have also started to branch out," added Goldstein. "We're investing in high-tech startups, and I think over time we will spin those off," he said. "In each case, we have worked out manufacturing contracts so that US Nuclear becomes the primary manufacturer of these high-tech products that these various companies are making."

Jolly noted that the Company has started to resemble a holding company over recent years. "Yes, we serve as an incubator," said Goldstein. "I think the world needs that and it is fun to be involved in all of these high-tech and most likely high-return projects."

"Why are electric vehicle enthusiasts talking about capacitors vs batteries?", asked Jolly. "Cars need batteries and batteries are expensive and hard to build," said Goldstein. "However, batteries are not the only way to go," he explained, noting that capacitors may be the more efficient alternative. "Theoretically, capacitors are just two plates of metal held at a distance and at opposite voltages," continued Goldstein. "If you have a big bank of capacitors, they can hold charge better than a battery," he said. "It is quite a potent competitor for the battery."

"Are capacitors more of a green technology than batteries?", asked Jolly. "They are," replied Goldstein. "Manufacturing the batteries uses lithium, cobalt, and other rare earth materials, and it takes a lot of support industries, which also have a carbon footprint," he explained. "The super capacitors that we are talking about now are made almost entirely of carbon, which is a bio-friendly material."

Goldstein then elaborated on the additional benefits of capacitors, including the ability to charge within milliseconds. "Potentially, you will charge your car in a few minutes, rather than taking the hours that it takes now," said Goldstein.

"US Nuclear owns 40% of Grapheton," he continued. "They have developed the world's only self-charging capacitor for brain stimulation, also advanced capacitors to help America take back the lead in IC chip design. And our team is now developing large scale capacitors for EV electric vehicle power chain and charging stations that have thousands of times more capacity than other capacitors, which is why they are called super capacitors," said Goldstein. "Grapheton has the patents and the designs and is working hard towards being able to supply this industry."

"Are capacitors better for the economy compared to EV batteries?", asked Jolly. "Absolutely," said Goldstein, noting that there is currently a major shortage of many of the rare earth materials required to develop EV batteries. "For a lot of these materials, China has sort of locked up the supply," he explained. "The fact that Grapheton will be making these capacitors out of carbon material frees up these desperately urgent materials to be used in electronics and other vital uses."

"Do you have a timeline for when this is going to come to fruition?", asked Jolly. "I think Grapheton will be getting some big contracts early next year and will start to be a producer probably by mid 2022," said Goldstein.

To close the interview, Goldstein shared that the Company continually strives to increase shareholder value, while also looking for a way to make the world a better place.

