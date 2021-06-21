GGII - Hempacco, the leading manufacturer of herb and CBD hemp cigarettes in the USA, announces today their new initiative to license technology to manufacture Cannabis Cigarettes with Joint Venture Partnerships in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2021) - Green Globe International Inc. - Hempacco (OTC Pink: GGII) ("GGII") the leading herb and hemp cigarette manufacturer, in their mission of Disrupting Tobacco, announced their new initiative to use their existing intellectual property to work with the leading companies in the USA, Mexico, and Canada to manufacture machined made cannabis cigarettes.





Figure 1: Cannabis Cigarettes by Hempacco



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7978/88117_hempac2.jpg

GGII - Hempacco has worked diligently for the past two years to develop the technology to process, manufacture and market herb and hemp smokable experiences that include texture, scents, and flavors. Now, GGII announced their new technology initiative to use their existing intellectual property and adapt it to manufacturing cannabis smoking experiences, starting with the ability to produce machine made cannabis cigarettes. Under the new initiative, GGII - Hempacco will not touch any Cannabis flower or raw material, instead, the company will install and train partners who are already in the Cannabis industry.

"We're now exploring high-speed Cannabis Cigarette Manufacturing," said Sandro Piancone, "Manufacturing herb, CBD, CBG and other cannabinoid hemp cigarettes was not easy. It took us two years to develop the technology to understand the blends, the process, and the machinery to run those blends through an automated process to produce millions of cigarettes per week. This manufacturing process developed a portfolio of intellectual property that we're now turning into automated cannabis cigarette manufacturing," concluded Mr. Sandro Piancone.





Figure 2: Cannabis Cigarette manufacturing by GGII - Hempacco



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7978/88117_hempac4.jpg

Under the new Cannabis Initiative, GGII will not process or manufacture Cannabis cigarettes in their San Diego factory. The initiative is to partner and joint venture with other companies in the Cannabis industry and place cigarette-making machines in their facility, train them and license GGII's intellectual property. GGII is working on the research and development and licensing fees for the new Cannabis initiative.

"The entire Hempacco team is committed to Disrupting Tobacco and develop nicotine alternatives that can be sold over the counter in convenience stores all over the USA, and internationally," said Jorge Olson, CMO and Co-Founder of Hempacco, "we understand that Cannabis is another disrupter to nicotine tobacco, this is why we're launching our new initiative to work with, and possibly license our technology to Cannabis companies in the USA, Mexico, and Canada," concluded Mr. Jorge Olson

Instead of selling Cannabis cigarettes directly to consumers, GGII will instead partner with the leading Cannabis companies that want to manufacture, market, and sell machine made Cannabis cigarettes by working with GGII. GGII's goal is to develop a portfolio of Herb, Hemp, and Cannabis cigarettes to further their mission of "Disrupting Tobacco.

About Green Global International Inc. (GGII) - Hempacco, Co. Inc.:

Green Global International Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary Hempacco Co., Inc. are Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 Trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing consumer goods, including Herb Smokables, CBG, and CBD Hemp cigarettes. The Company owns and licenses intellectual property, has conducted extensive research and development, and is engaged in manufacturing and sales of smokable Hemp brands, including The Real Stuff Hemp Smokables. Hempacco Co., Inc.'s operating segments include joint-venture private label agreements and sales, Intellectual Property licensing, and the development and sales of inhouse brands using patented counter displays as well as six hundred Kiosk vending machines called HempBoxes.

Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements including opinions, assumptions, estimates, the Company's assessment of future plans and operations, including but not limited to information concerning a potential combination with Hempacco and the timing thereof. When used in this document, the words "will," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intent," "may," "project," "should," and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded based on expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to regulatory and third party approvals not being obtained in the manner or timing anticipated; the ability to implement corporate strategies; the state of domestic capital markets; the ability to obtain financing; changes in general market conditions; industry conditions and events; and other factors more fully described from time to time in the reports and filings made by the Company with OTC Markets Group, Inc. or the securities regulatory authorities. Except as required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements publicly. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of relevant securities laws and considered forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/88117