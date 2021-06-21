deWiz Launching Innovative Golf Swing Wearable Technology with Global Ambassadors including Annika, Bryson, Henrik, Lydia, and Vijay

After more than five years of development, deWiz's new wearable technology is going to market after closing out its Series-A funding round with more than 5M USD in new investment. The funding will fuel deWiz's go-to-market launch strategy with a robust marketing plan, staffing to support growth and resources to ensure a healthy supply chain. Additionally, investment was synced with a new composition of the board of directors for deWiz, including Chairman of the Board, CEO and co-founder Christian Bergh; CTO and co-founder Markus Westerberg; World Golf Hall of Fame and business entrepreneur Annika Sörenstam; Newton Aguiar; and Erik Näsström.

deWiz wearable tech, a new golf training aid that helps golfers swing, feel and improve more quickly by providing instantaneous feedback via an electric pulse. (Photo: Business Wire)

The science behind deWiz minimizes the guesswork of improving your golf swing and allows golfers to simply "swing, feel and improve faster." Described by Forbes as looking to bring a "jolt to the golf training aid market," deWiz's innovative technology merges high-precision swing analysis with its revolutionary Learning Stimuli, which provides real-time haptic feedback with a buzz on the golfer's wrist and/or an audio alert the moment a golfer's swing goes astray. The magic of this instantaneous feedback is scientifically based on motor learning, which allows golfers using deWiz to more quickly adjust their golf swing motion and accelerate their learning process.

"deWiz's data capture capabilities are unmatched via our wearable device, precisely measuring golf swing data like transition plane, length of backswing, hand speed and tempo ratio like never before. But what sets deWiz apart is our Learning Stimuli, which minimizes the guesswork. Other swing analysis tools require interpreting data on a screen and translating that into a proper swing, which is a time-consuming, trial-and-error process. Meanwhile, deWiz combines its high-precision data with real-time feedback within a golfer's swing to help them improve faster," said Markus Westerberg, co-founder and CTO of deWiz and certified PGA of Sweden instructor.

DEVELOPED BY EXPERTS, TESTED BY PROS: deWiz's innovative technology has attracted an impressive roster of global ambassadors. The product has been in development for more than five years and tested by a range of champions, including 2020 U.S. Open Champion Bryson DeChambeau, 10-time Major Champion Annika Sorenstam, 3-time Major Champion Vijay Singh, 2-time Major Champion Lydia Ko, 2016 Open Champion Henrik Stenson, 2019 Houston Open Champion Lanto Griffin and 2-time World Long Drive Champion Tim Burke.

SWING, FEEL, IMPROVE: deWiz's user-friendly app and wearable tech tracks the precise position of a golfer's hands throughout their swing, providing a 3D analysis. This innovative approach to golf instruction is backed by patented technology, which deWiz currently has secured with 7 patent families that have been granted or are pending across the U.S., Europe, and other strategic global markets.

Within the app, current swing training features include Transition, Length of Backswing, Wedge Distance and Tempo. These unique deWiz data points help any avid golfer, teaching professional or world-class player can better know their numbers to efficiently refine a consistent swing.

Currently for sale for 699 USD and available across the United States, Europe, and South Korea (more markets opening regularly visit the website for the latest updates), deWiz is offering an introductory, limited-time discount of 10% off to celebrate this wearable technology's buzzworthy launch. Please visit www.dewizgolf.com for more details on how to improve your swing faster or download the app to explore its features via Apple's App Store or Google Play.

ABOUT deWiz

The deWiz golf training platform has been developed by former European Tour pro, PGA of Sweden certified instructor and motor learning author, Markus Westerberg, and entrepreneur and technology business leader Christian Berg. deWiz is a Swedish developed and produced product and is driven by its mission to help golfers around the world elevate their enjoyment of the game through innovative technology that accelerates the pace of learning. deWiz's revolutionary wearable technology delivers groundbreaking instantaneous feedback that is based on a scientific approach of breaking cycles within motor learning and propelling golfers to improve faster.

