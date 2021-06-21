BWA Group PLC - Virtual Attendance at AGM

21 June 2021

BWA Group PLC

("BWA" or the "Company")

Virtual Attendance at AGM

As previously announced on 18 June 2021, the Company's annual general meeting (the "AGM") for the year ended 31 December 2020 will be held at 11.00 am on 13 July 2021 at St Jacques House, St Jacques, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 1SP. Due to the current situation in relation to COVID-19, this year's AGM format will be a closed meeting and all resolutions will be taken on a poll. Shareholders will not be able to attend the meeting in person.

However, to enable shareholders to attend the AGM virtually, the Company will put in place an online video link and conference call facility, for which shareholders may register by emailing the Company at the enquiries@bwagroupplc.com. Registrations must be submitted no later than 11.00am on 9 July 2021 by providing the Company with a valid email address and the shareholder's name and address details as recorded on the Company's shareholder register and maintained by the Company's registrar. Should shares be held via a nominee service, then a scanned valid letter of confirmation must be provided to enable registration and access to the video link or conference call.

In accordance with Regulation 41 of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001, the Company specifies that only those shareholders registered on the Company's register of members as at 6:30pm on 9 July 2021 (or in the case of adjournment forty-eight hours before the time of the adjourned meeting) will be entitled to attend the AGM via the video link.

Once shareholder details are confirmed an access link will be emailed to the shareholder no later than 10.00am on 13 July 2021. While all votes on resolutions must be submitted in advance by proxy cards, the Board will be available to answer shareholder's questions.

