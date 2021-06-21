Antoine Frérot, Veolia Group's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, announced that Mr. Chouhaid Nasr has been appointed as Morocco Country Director, effective July 1, 2021. Mr. Nasr succeeds François De Rochambeau who retains his position as Non-Executive Chairman.

As Country Director, Mr. Chouhaid Nasr will join Veolia's Africa Middle East Zone Executive Committee. He shall also remain CEO of REDAL, reporting directly to Othmane Hamouda, newly appointed Deputy CEO of REDAL, in lieu of Oussama Bennani who is retiring by the end of the month.

This reshuffle and skills-based internal promotion of Moroccan cadres reflects Veolia Group's keenness to capitalize on the strength of national talents that meet the Top Management's requirements.

Prior to his role as CEO of REDAL, Chouhaid Nasr worked for 8 years at Amendis, including 4 years as Managing Director. From Tangier-Tetouan to Rabat-Salé, he made several achievements, which highlight the paramount importance of the traditional delegated management model of essential services as a key component to improving water and electricity utilities, to accommodate urban expansion, population growth and economic development in Morocco.

In this role, Mr. Chouhaid Nasr will spearhead Veolia Group's ambitious journey towards becoming the world leader in ecological transformation, in a country that is a leading reference of sustainable growth in the African continent.

