RichWorks International Sdn Bhd: RichWorks International: Impacting the Landscape of Businesses and SMEs Across Asia

SHAH ALAM, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / RichWorks International recently launches the Bina Bisnes Berjaya Seminar (Build a Successful Business Seminar), a ground-breaking platform that aims to equip entrepreneurs with knowledge, training and consultation to cope with the impact of COVID-19 and simultaneously build successful enterprises during the restrictions of movement period. Since the pandemic began in 2020, over 400,000 people from Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei and the region have attended RichWorks International's online virtual seminars. From 2008, they have trained over 700,000 participants through live events, and by 2021, they plan to train and consult over 2 million entrepreneurs.

At this critical juncture in a fast-moving global business environment, RichWorks International is setting the pace as a regional and global leader in the Marketing and Advertising arena. The award-winning Malaysian-based company is the largest event and seminar organizer in the entrepreneurial development and marketing field. Founded by accredited Business, Marketing and Leadership coach, mentor, strategist, and entrepreneur Dr. Azizan Osman, the company has achieved remarkable business success and bagged numerous business awards along the way. These achievements indeed demonstrate that RichWorks International is now firmly at the cusp of glory.

Established in 2008, the company began as a coaching and training provider. After a forward-thinking corporatization strategy in 2010, RichWorks International has managed to accomplish epic growth and become an industry leader. The company was primarily focused to provide corporate and personal coaching services, e-learning services, online seminars, training, and coaching, public conferences, business consulting activities, management, advisory, investment planning and management, and other related services. And the awards it has received along the way are a testament to its prowess and success in the business arena.

There's no denying that the Founder and Chairman, Azizan Osman, has played a critical role in the success of the company. He is an accredited Business, Marketing and Leadership coach, strategist, mentor, serial entrepreneur, and best-selling author. A world-renowned business educator and Asia's leading business, marketing and leadership coach, Azizan is celebrated for his unique ability to deliver positive results for thousands of business owners and entrepreneurs through proven strategies for successfully enhancing business growth.

At the recent MADcon: Global Marketing Conference in Le Meridien, Dubai, Azizan Osman was honored as one of the Top 50 Marketing and Advertising Leaders. Similarly, RichWorks International was feted as the Top 100 Marketing and Advertising Companies at the same event which held from December 16-18, and Dr. Azizan was present to receive both awards. The Top 100 Marketing and Advertising Awards is hailed as the highest distinction in marketing. It brings together the best and the most brilliant minds from the global marketing and advertising industry under one roof. The award is also conferred by the jury and Advisory Board of MADcon, which constitutes industry leaders and experts from companies like IBM, J6 Labs, PACE Group, among other industry experts.

It is evident that Dr. Azizan is not about to lose momentum any time soon. Dr. Azizan Osman was also awarded The Brand Laureate Brand Leadership Award in 2020 by the governing body, The Brand Laureate Best Brands e-Branding Awards 2020. Dr. Azizan boasts of an experience of over 20 years in Marketing, Advertising, Entrepreneurship, and Leadership. In the course of his marketing efforts, he has championed numerous branding campaigns and enabled brands to penetrate into multi-national destinations.

He is frequently referred to as the 'Tony Robbins of Asia,' a pioneer of small-medium-sized businesses in Asia. His mentorship continues to impact the landscape of businesses, and SMEs across Asia continually consult him for advice, consultation, and strategy.

