The COVID-19 pandemic has been tough on Brazil but OCN has weathered it well with a respectable 5.1% ROE in 2020 and maintained its 70c (4.3%) dividend. Business volumes fell in Wilson Sons (WSON), its Brazilian maritime services company, but prices firmed up and allowed WSON to post a 4.3% ROE. OCN's international investment portfolio (OWIL) had a good year in 2020 with favourable if choppy markets. Business is now picking up in WSON's key container terminals and tugboat business and a recovery seems underway. We forecast OCN's PBT to rise by 44% in FY21 and by 20% in FY22 as business recovers to normal. OCN is currently trading on a 35% discount to look-through value despite having risen 27% since 1 April. Its stake in listed WSON alone is worth 99% of its market cap.

