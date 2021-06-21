Newswire Helps Tech Companies Successfully Launch New Products and Services with Maximum Results

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Newswire's award-winning press release distribution platform remains a key resource in 2021 for tech companies who face intense competition as companies vie for market share in a rapidly expanding industry.

Trends indicate a significant increase in demand and rapid growth in the sectors of artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and machine learning.

In such a broad and competitive market, companies face the added challenge of getting lost in the noise; legitimate breakthroughs interspersed with clickbait marketing strategies can make standing out a challenge when it's time to launch new products or services.

With an industry-leading media and marketing communication technology, Newswire's press release distribution platform continues to be an asset for tech companies looking to boldly position themselves within their industry.

"It's an important part of the process to accurately identify the appropriate audiences," said Charlie Terenzio, CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications at Newswire. "Technology can encompass a lot, so it's key that we take a strategic approach that helps companies engage their most relevant markets."

Since 2004, Newswire has worked to establish itself as a leader in press release distribution. And, in 2021, the company's priority remains to leverage its technology to help clients share their news in a way that's more impactful and yields additional value through extended reach, search engine optimization (SEO), and increased brand awareness.

"There are many disciplines within the tech industry, and we're always working to develop new solutions to help clients find success within their niche and deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time," added Terenzio.

Visit Newswire.com today and learn more about how Newswire's integrated solutions are helping organizations grow their audience, expand their reach, and implement an effective go-to-market strategy.

About Newswire

Newswire delivers press releases and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend, and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.

To learn more, visit http://www.newswire.com .

Contact Information:

Charlie Terenzio

Newswire | CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications

Office: 813-480-3766

Email: charlie@newswire.com

Related Images

SOURCE: Newswire

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/652475/Newswire-Helps-Tech-Companies-Successfully-Launch-New-Products-and-Services-with-Maximum-Results