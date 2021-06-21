Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Rritual-News! Die größte Supermarktkette der USA und das Turbo-Startup - Strong Buy!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
21.06.2021 | 16:08
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Newswire Helps Tech Companies Successfully Launch New Products and Services with Maximum Results

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Newswire's award-winning press release distribution platform remains a key resource in 2021 for tech companies who face intense competition as companies vie for market share in a rapidly expanding industry.

Trends indicate a significant increase in demand and rapid growth in the sectors of artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and machine learning.

In such a broad and competitive market, companies face the added challenge of getting lost in the noise; legitimate breakthroughs interspersed with clickbait marketing strategies can make standing out a challenge when it's time to launch new products or services.

With an industry-leading media and marketing communication technology, Newswire's press release distribution platform continues to be an asset for tech companies looking to boldly position themselves within their industry.

"It's an important part of the process to accurately identify the appropriate audiences," said Charlie Terenzio, CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications at Newswire. "Technology can encompass a lot, so it's key that we take a strategic approach that helps companies engage their most relevant markets."

Since 2004, Newswire has worked to establish itself as a leader in press release distribution. And, in 2021, the company's priority remains to leverage its technology to help clients share their news in a way that's more impactful and yields additional value through extended reach, search engine optimization (SEO), and increased brand awareness.

"There are many disciplines within the tech industry, and we're always working to develop new solutions to help clients find success within their niche and deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time," added Terenzio.

Visit Newswire.com today and learn more about how Newswire's integrated solutions are helping organizations grow their audience, expand their reach, and implement an effective go-to-market strategy.

About Newswire

Newswire delivers press releases and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend, and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.

To learn more, visit http://www.newswire.com.

Contact Information:

Charlie Terenzio
Newswire | CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications
Office: 813-480-3766
Email: charlie@newswire.com

Related Images

SOURCE: Newswire



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/652475/Newswire-Helps-Tech-Companies-Successfully-Launch-New-Products-and-Services-with-Maximum-Results

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.