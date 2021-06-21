Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Rritual-News! Die größte Supermarktkette der USA und das Turbo-Startup - Strong Buy!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DM3W ISIN: CA08773A1057 Ticker-Symbol: 5OGA 
Frankfurt
21.09.20
08:09 Uhr
0,001 Euro
-0,005
-90,91 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BETTERU EDUCATION CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BETTERU EDUCATION CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0120,02008:00
ACCESSWIRE
21.06.2021 | 16:08
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

betterU Education Corp.: betterU Annouces Approval for Full Revocation of a FFCTO

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / betterU Education Corp. (TSXV:BTRU)(FRA:5OGA) (the 'Company' or 'betterU') is pleased to announce that on June 17th, 2021 the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC") granted a full revocation of the cease trade order (the 'CTO') issued against the Company on September 18, 2020, stating that the Principal Regulator is satisfied that the order to revoke the Failure-to-File Cease Trade Order ("FFCTO") meets the test set out in the Legislation for the Principal Regulator to make the decision and as such the decision of the Principal Regulator under the Legislation is that the FFCTO is revoked.

The CTO was imposed for the Company's failure to file its annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis for the period ended March 31, 2020. The Company has since filed its annual and all interim financial statements, certificates and management's discussion and analysis for all periods ending December 31, 2020. The Company also filed a Statement of Executive Compensation for the financial years ended 2020 and 2019, which was required to have been filed at an earlier date. All such disclosure documents are available for review online on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

During the CTO period, the Company continued to advance its efforts to development and drive more corporate, value-added resellers and network opportunities to support the pivot. Despite the global impact of the pandemic, the Company has made significant advancements since their beta launch in early 2020 from their consumer open education marketplace for India, to a global fully managed Skills Development Platform offered to businesses as Software as a Service.

For more information, please visit https://corporate.betteru.ca

On behalf of the board of directors.

Brad Loiselle, CEO
1-(650) 267-8398
Email: ir@betteru.ca

betterU Education Corp.
Investor Relations

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: betterU Education Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/652402/betterU-Annouces-Approval-for-Full-Revocation-of-a-FFCTO

BETTERU EDUCATION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.