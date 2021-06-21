Anzeige
Montag, 21.06.2021

WKN: A110SZ ISIN: SE0005624756 Ticker-Symbol: 1DO 
Frankfurt
21.06.21
08:03 Uhr
0,520 Euro
+0,024
+4,84 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DOXA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DOXA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
21.06.2021 | 16:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Doxa AB (334/21)

With effect from June 22, 2021, the subscription rights in Doxa AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including July 01, 2021. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   DOXA TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0016273726              
Order book ID:  228763                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from June 22, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Doxa AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further
notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   DOXA BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0016273734              
Order book ID:  228765                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
