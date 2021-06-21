Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Doxa AB (334/21)

With effect from June 22, 2021, the subscription rights in Doxa AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including July 01, 2021. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: DOXA TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0016273726 Order book ID: 228763 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 22, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Doxa AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: DOXA BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0016273734 Order book ID: 228765 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB