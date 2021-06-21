Anzeige
Montag, 21.06.2021

WKN: 863727 ISIN: ZAE000000220 
Frankfurt
21.06.21
08:11 Uhr
5,600 Euro
-0,250
-4,27 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
AECI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AECI LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
21.06.2021 | 16:34
AECI Limited - Cancellation of engagement with dissenting shareholders

AECI Limited - Cancellation of engagement with dissenting shareholders

PR Newswire

London, June 21

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220
Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238
Bond company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
(AECI or the Company)

CANCELLATION OF SCHEDULED ENGAGEMENT WITH DISSENTING SHAREHOLDERS

Shareholders are referred to the announcement published on the Stock Exchange News Service on Thursday, 27 May 2021, relating to proceedings at the annual general meeting (AGM) of the shareholders of AECI held on Tuesday, 25 May 2021.

Consequent to the ordinary resolution number 6.2 relating to the non-binding advisory vote on implementation of the Remuneration Policy having been voted against by more than 25% of shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the AGM (dissenting shareholders), the Company invited dissenting shareholders to engage with it by means of a teleconference call scheduled for Friday, 25 June 2021.

The deadline for dissenting shareholders to confirm their participation in the engagement and submit their concerns/questions was the close of business on Friday, 18 June 2021. None of the dissenting shareholders confirmed their participation and no concerns/questions were received by the Company ahead of this deadline. Accordingly, the teleconference call will not take place as scheduled.

Woodmead, Sandton

21 June 2021

Equity and Debt Sponsor:Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

© 2021 PR Newswire
