Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Rritual-News! Die größte Supermarktkette der USA und das Turbo-Startup - Strong Buy!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 907441 ISIN: LV0000100501 Ticker-Symbol: UU4 
Stuttgart
17.06.21
08:04 Uhr
7,680 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
OLAINFARM AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OLAINFARM AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,6007,76016:49
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.06.2021 | 16:53
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Olainfarm: Correction: On substantial participation

AS AB CITY announcement on substantial participation has been clarified.

JSC Olainfarm has received announcement on substantial participation from Nika Saveljeva. According to the announcement share of voting rights has decreased from 7.8% to 0%.

JSC Olainfarm has received announcement on substantial participation from AS AB CITY. According to the announcement share of voting rights is 7.8%. Other persons that belong to controlled company's chain have 1.05% (AS RIGAS FARMACEITISKA FABRIKA) and 21.97% (SIA FARMA FUND) of voting rights.

The received announcements (in Latvian) are attached.

Additional information:
Janis Dubrovskis
Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm
Phone: +371 29178878
Email: janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com

Attachments

  • Pazinojums_lidzdaliba_N.S._Olainfarm_19.06.2021.docx (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6ec3febf-5eea-487b-826b-a2002d1366f2)
  • Pazinojums_lidzdaliba_AS AB CITY_N.S._21.06.2021(1).docx (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0966385d-1db3-415e-a010-54878e8efe35)

OLAINFARM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.