Olainfarm: On substantial participation

JSC Olainfarm has received announcement on substantial participation from Nika Saveljeva. According to the announcement share of voting rights has decreased from 7.8% to 0%.
JSC Olainfarm has received announcement on substantial participation from AS AB CITY. According to the announcement share of voting rights is 7.8%. Other persons that belong to controlled company's chain have 1.05% (AS RIGAS FARMACEITISKA FABRIKA) and 21.97% (SIA FARMA FUND) of voting rights.
The received announcements (in Latvian) are attached.
Additional information:
Janis Dubrovskis
Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm
Phone: +371 29178878
Email: janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com
Attachments
- Pazinojums_lidzdaliba_N.S._Olainfarm_19.06.2021.docx (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6ec3febf-5eea-487b-826b-a2002d1366f2)
- Pazinojums_lidzdaliba_AS AB CITY_N.S._21.06.2021(1).docx (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0966385d-1db3-415e-a010-54878e8efe35)
