Montag, 21.06.2021
Rritual-News! Die größte Supermarktkette der USA und das Turbo-Startup - Strong Buy!
GlobeNewswire
21.06.2021 | 17:29
NEO Finance AB: Regarding the issue of bonds

On 21 June, 2021 Company Board decided to issue for a private placement 10
units of bonds of the nominal value of 25 000 EUR comprising total nominal
value and emission price of 250 000 EUR, setting the following conditions for
this bond issue: 

Bond issue currency and interest payment currency - euros;
Total Number of Bonds - 10 units;
Nominal Value of One Unit - EUR 25,000 (twenty-five thousand euros);
Total nominal value - EUR 250,000 (two hundred and fifty thousand euros);
The annual interest rate - 7.5% (seven and a half percent);
Annual interest on the bonds is paid quarterly;
The bond issue is distributed in one installment;
The redemption date of the bonds - a term of 3 years from the effective date of
the bonds; 
The bonds may be redeemed at the option of the Company until their maturity. In
the case the bonds are redeemed earlier than 2 years after the date of issue,
the amount of early redemption will be equal to 101% of the nominal value plus
accrued interest from the last interest payment date. 

The Company will use the investments attracted by this bond issue to refinance
existing bonds. Repeatedly we would like to point out that in order to
refinance the existing bonds, on 4 June, 2021 Company has already borrowed EUR
180 000 under the loan agreement. According to the loan agreement, the Company
undertook to repay the loan by June 4, 2024, and pay 7 percent of annual
interest to the persons from Netherlands. 

Head of Administration
Aleksejus Loskutovas
Email: aleksejus@neofinance.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
